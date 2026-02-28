MP Ngeno dies in a helicopter crash

Audio By Vocalize

The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ngeno .

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ngeno, George Were, a pilot, Amos Kipngetich Rotict, and Nick Koskei have died following a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop constituency, Nandi County.

According to authorities, the helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, was attempting an emergency landing before it caught fire.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi, who is also an Assistant Inspector General of Police, told The Standard that two more bodies are yet to be identified.

"The helicopter and briefly, because of bad weather, and then after a short while, took off," he said.

Nandi County police boss Samuel Mukuusi stated the incident occurred around 4:45 pm but could not provide further details, indicating investigations had commenced.

Sources within the security sector informed The Sunday Standard that the helicopter was forced to land at Chepkiep due to heavy rainfall, but the pilot took off once the rain subsided.

Initial investigations suggest the helicopter departed from Nairobi on Saturday morning, stopping at Chief Ole Rurumo and Ole Kipembu in Mararienda, where the MP had gone to assist in locating two men swept away by floods last Sunday night.

The lawmaker later attended a 35th anniversary celebration of an artist known as Kim Kim around midday before flying to Entebbe for another event.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Tinderet MP Julius Melly were among the first to arrive at the crash site, alongside officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to assess the situation.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Following Ngeno's death, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula appointed a team led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly and assisted by Mugambi Rindikiri and eight other members to liaise with the family, coordinate support, and arrange a send-off, subject to the family's wishes.

"On behalf of the House, the Parliamentary Service Commission and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the late Ng’eno and the families of the other passengers whose lives we have also lost," Wetangula stated in his condolence message.

Ngeno, often called "Ngong," was serving his third term. He was a controversial, fiery politician known for frequent run-ins with the law and party leadership.

He was first elected on a KNC ticket, then on a KANU ticket, and joined UDA in 2022.

He has been representing this constituency since 2013, was re-elected in 2017 and 2022, and is currently serving his third term.

Before entering politics, he served as a Director at the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) from 2008 to 2012.

Ngeno was a fierce defender of the Kipsigis community in Narok and often clashed with Narok Governors over land rights and the Mau Forest evictions.

He was the Chairperson of the Housing Committee in the National Assembly, overseeing the Affordable Housing programme.

In the turbulent Trans Mara South region, where historical land grievances abound and emotions run high, Ngeno found himself caught in the middle of the conflict.

Ngeno presented himself as a self-styled defender of his constituents, though his opponents saw him as a disruptor of the status quo, a politician who thrives on confrontation.

On April 28, 2025, violent clashes broke out in Angata Barrikoi, ignited by a government-led land demarcation. Six people, including a child, were killed as Kipsigis residents clashed with General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

Amid the chaos, Ngeno was seen on camera, wielding a traditional Maasai rungu (club) and directly confronting armed officers.

“Why are you killing people? What do you want here?” he was heard shouting, as police officers visibly withdrew, wary of the crowd and recording devices.

To his supporters in the Kipsigis community, this was Ngeno at his finest—a grassroots warrior unafraid to challenge state authority.