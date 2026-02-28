MP Johana Ngeno among six killed in Nandi chopper crash

Audio By Vocalize

Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng'eno.

Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng'eno was among six people who were killed in a helicopter crash in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County on Saturday evening.

The legislators identity was confirmed by Rift Valley Police boss Samuel Ndanyi who said that bodies were being removed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for preservation pending post mortem.

The chopper 5Y-DSB is said to have crashed due to bad weather in the area as a result of the ongoing rains.

It is said to have made an emergency landing before bursting into flames.

Following the incident, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula was among leaders who mourned the legislator.

“It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify the House and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely and tragic demise of the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, the late Hon. Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon, CBS, MP, who alongside five others lost their lives in a helicopter crash that occurred today, Saturday, 28th February 2026, at around 4:45pm, in Mosop, Nandi County.”

The speaker said that the late MP was the chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

Between 2017 and 2022 he served in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

“Under his leadership, the Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works Committee played an instrumental role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024 which established a framework for development and access to decent and affordable housing for Kenyans.”

Wetangula appointed Tinderet MP Julius Melly and Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri to lead eight MPs to coordinate with the late legislator’s family for burial.

“On behalf of the House, the Parliamentary Service Commission and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the late Hon. Ng’eno and the families of the other passengers whose lives we have also lost.”