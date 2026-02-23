KAA dismisses security breach at Kisumu International Airport

Audio By Vocalize

Kisumu International Airport on December 21, 2024.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging a security lapse at Kisumu International Airport.

KAA affirmed that the facility remained secure and fully operational, contrary to claims shared online over the weekend.

In a press statement issued on February 23, 2026, KAA clarified that at no time did unauthorized individuals gain access to the airport premises.

“KAA has observed reports circulating on social media alleging the presence of unauthorized individuals and security lapses at Kisumu International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, 21st February 2026,” the statement read.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, on Sunday, accused the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and unnamed airlines of compromising the security of his delegation headed to the ‘Linda Mwanachi’ rally held at Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega.

According to Sifuna, the Authority failed to block a crowd allegedly opposed to their plans from accessing the Kisumu Airport, where they were reportedly scheduled to land before proceeding to Kakamega.

He alleged that the group ‘hired’ to disrupt their arrival mapped out their itinerary after some airlines leaked details of their flights to the Ministry of Interior, where the plan was hatched.

“We need to hear from KAA whether Kisumu is still an International Airport and whether they can still guarantee the safety of all passengers transiting through there. How they allowed goons to barricade the airport needs to be explained,” Sifuna wrote on X.

The Authority emphasized that airport access control measures remained fully operational and were strictly enforced in accordance with national civil aviation security regulations and internal KAA protocols.

According to KAA, the Airport Security Committee and the Border Management Committee (BMC), working jointly with state security agencies, maintained full situational awareness and operational control during the period in question.

“Airport operations remained normal, secure, and uninterrupted. There was no security breach, disturbance, or compromise to passenger safety, aircraft operations, or airport infrastructure,” KAA stated.

The Authority further clarified that images and videos circulating online were taken outside the airport perimeter and beyond KAA’s security jurisdiction.