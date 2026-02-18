Wetang'ula pushes for stronger Kenya - Egypt parliamentary diplomacy

Audio By Vocalize

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula with the Egypt's Ambassador to Kenya Hatem Yousri Hosni. [Wetangula, X]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has emphasized the need to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy through a robust parliamentary friendship group between Kenya and Egypt, aiming to deepen bilateral ties.

Speaking on Wednesday at Parliament Buildings while hosting Egypt’s Ambassador to Kenya, Hatem Yousri Hosni, Wetang’ula noted that the similarities between Kenya’s and Egypt’s bicameral parliamentary systems present an opportunity to enhance cooperation and mutual engagement in areas of shared interest.

Wetang'ula highlighted irrigation as a key area of collaboration, pointing to Egypt’s advanced irrigation systems that support large-scale agricultural production. He said Kenya is keen to benchmark and adopt such technologies to boost agricultural output and improve food security.

Wetang’ula further observed that the Kenya–Egypt relationship is multifaceted, spanning energy, trade, security, economic, diplomatic, and socio-cultural sectors.

He added that enhanced cooperation could support initiatives such as the Ahero Irrigation Scheme and the protection of vital water catchment areas, including the Lake Basin.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Egypt, which has contributed to the protection of the Lake Basin water catchment area,” he said, noting that Egypt’s membership in COMESA also positions it as a key industrial and regional partner.

The Speaker affirmed Kenya’s willingness to engage Egyptian parliamentary counterparts to formalize and strengthen their working relationship through structured engagements and agreements.

Ambassador Hosni welcomed the renewed focus on collaboration, particularly in irrigation, describing it as a transformative tool for food security and increased agricultural productivity.

He said both countries could hold bilateral talks to explore the adoption of Egypt’s modern irrigation practices in Kenya.

He also proposed that Cabinet Ministers responsible for Agriculture and Water Resources from both nations could negotiate and sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the effectiveness of irrigation systems, with legislative backing from the respective parliaments.

Hosni noted that Egypt has significantly increased food production over the years through modern irrigation, adding that similar approaches could be implemented in Kenya through sustained cooperation.

The envoy also cited the strong presence of Kenyans in Egypt as a foundation for further strengthening diplomatic and socio-economic ties between the two countries.