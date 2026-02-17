IPOA Chair Issack Hassan resigns, heads to Appellate Court

Audio By Vocalize

Former IEBC Chairman Isaack Hassan at County Hall, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson, Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan, has resigned from his position following his appointment as a judge of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement issued by the Authority’s Board, IPOA confirmed that Hassan had formally tendered his resignation, paving the way for the Vice Chairperson, Anne Wanjiku Mwangi, to take over the leadership of the Board in an acting capacity.

The Board said Wanjiku will preside over the Authority as the process of recruiting a substantive chairperson begins, in line with Section 11 of Cap. 86 of the Laws of Kenya and paragraph 4 of the Second Schedule to the IPOA Act.

IPOA assured the public that its operations and service delivery will continue uninterrupted and in accordance with its statutory mandate despite the leadership transition.

Hassan, alongside Senior Counsel Katwa Kigen, is among several jurists recently appointed as judges of the Court of Appeal.

The appointments were confirmed through a Gazette Notice issued on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, by President William Ruto under Article 166(1)(b) of the Constitution.

Hassan was appointed to head IPOA on December 5, 2024, after serving as the head of IEBC from 2009 to October 2016.