×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

IPOA Chair Issack Hassan resigns, heads to Appellate Court

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former IEBC Chairman Isaack Hassan at County Hall, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson, Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan, has resigned from his position following his appointment as a judge of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement issued by the Authority’s Board, IPOA confirmed that Hassan had formally tendered his resignation, paving the way for the Vice Chairperson, Anne Wanjiku Mwangi, to take over the leadership of the Board in an acting capacity.

The Board said Wanjiku will preside over the Authority as the process of recruiting a substantive chairperson begins, in line with Section 11 of Cap. 86 of the Laws of Kenya and paragraph 4 of the Second Schedule to the IPOA Act.

IPOA assured the public that its operations and service delivery will continue uninterrupted and in accordance with its statutory mandate despite the leadership transition.

Hassan, alongside Senior Counsel Katwa Kigen, is among several jurists recently appointed as judges of the Court of Appeal. 

The appointments were confirmed through a Gazette Notice issued on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, by President William Ruto under Article 166(1)(b) of the Constitution.

Hassan was appointed to head IPOA on December 5, 2024, after serving as the head of IEBC from 2009 to October 2016.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IPOA Ahmed Issack Hassan Court of Appeal Judge
.

Latest Stories

Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
18 mins ago
Pereira 'trusts' Forest owner Marinakis despite three sackings this season
Premier League
By AFP
20 mins ago
Two officers accused of shooting dead Nairobi youth to be held for a week
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
By Leonard Khafafa 5 hrs ago
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved