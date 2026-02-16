Opposition leaders snub junior police officers, demand meeting with IG

Audio By Vocalize

United Opposition Leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Rigathi Gachagua outside Jogoo House. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Opposition leaders led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday declined to engage junior police officers assigned by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, insisting the police boss must address them in person over alleged police brutality during political rallies.

The leaders, including principals of the United Alternative Government such as DCP’s Rigathi Gachagua and DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, said the move to send junior officers to the meeting was belittling given the seriousness of their concerns.

“The IG has sent some junior officers to have a meeting with us. We have walked out because the matter at hand is key to us, and we are asking Kanja to meet us in person, no one else,” Gachagua said.

According to the leaders, Kanja had left shortly after they arrived for the meeting. Following their refusal to be addressed by junior officers, the talks were rescheduled to Friday, February 20, 2026.

Gachagua further accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of orchestrating intimidation against opposition leaders through police officers.

He also claimed that the National Police Service was no longer operating independently as required by the Constitution.

“The 12 police officers who attacked me during a church service at Witima ACK in Nyeri County have been positively identified. Police want to prosecute them, but the President and his allies are covering up,” Gachagua alleged.

At the same time, Wamalwa claimed that two people were killed and more than 50 others injured after police fired teargas to disperse crowds at a rally held by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

He said the opposition will continue to hold the government accountable, warning that what he termed "targeted chaos" against dissenting voices was unacceptable.