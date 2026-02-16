×
The Standard

Police condemned for teargassing Sifuna-led ODM rally in Kitengela

By Edwin Nyarangi and Peterson Githaiga | Feb. 16, 2026

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses residents during Linda Mwanachi rally in Kitengela town on February 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] 

Police are on the spot once again for hurling teargas canisters during a peaceful Linda Mwananchi rally addressed by a team of politicians led by embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela Town, Kajiado County, on Sunday.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

