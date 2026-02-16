Police condemned for teargassing Sifuna-led ODM rally in Kitengela

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses residents during Linda Mwanachi rally in Kitengela town on February 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
Police are on the spot once again for hurling teargas canisters during a peaceful Linda Mwananchi rally addressed by a team of politicians led by embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela Town, Kajiado County, on Sunday.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you