Transport sector crisis deepens as operators split over planned nationwide strike

Digital Boda drivers and Deliveries Association President Calvince Okumu addressing the media. [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

Kenya’s transport sector is facing a deepening crisis marked by rising cases of vehicle arson, growing mistrust among operators and a split decision over a planned nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, February 2.

While a section of transport operators insists the shutdown will go on as planned, the Federation of Public Transport Sector has called off its participation following consultative talks with boda boda riders and security agencies.

The crisis stems from a surge in incidents where vehicles, particularly matatus, are torched by mobs following road accidents, exposing operators, investors and passengers to mounting insecurity.

Transporters warn that the trend signals a breakdown of law and order on Kenyan roads and threatens the survival of the sector.

Earlier, transport operators drawn from matatu associations, truck drivers, bus companies and private motorists announced plans to down their tools nationwide, accusing authorities of failing to rein in mob justice.

Addressing the media in Nairobi, Intercorridor Mobility Association chairman Joseph Kagai said vehicles are now being torched in broad daylight, often without police intervention.

“The transport sector has been left exposed. Investors have lost millions, and passengers are living in fear because vehicles are being attacked openly while law enforcement remains weak or absent,” Kagai said.

He cited recent incidents, including the torching of a matatu along Juja Road on January 28, 2026, and multiple January cases in which at least nine vehicles, ranging from private cars to public service vehicles, were set ablaze in different parts of the country.

Operators warned that unless decisive action is taken to arrest and prosecute perpetrators, the entire transport sector would shut down.

“The transport sector cannot and will not operate under mob rule,” Kagai said, accusing the Interior and Transport ministries of failing to protect lives and property.

The Digital Boda Drivers and Deliveries Association of Kenya condemned the arson attacks, warning against collective punishment of law-abiding riders.

“We condemn all acts of violence, arson and destruction of property and categorically disassociate our members from these criminal actions,” said association president Calvince Okumu. “These acts do not represent the boda boda sector and must not be used to justify blanket measures against riders.”

Amid escalating tensions, the Federation of Public Transport Sector announced it had withdrawn from the planned strike after holding a consultative meeting with boda boda leaders and the police.

Kushian Muchiri, CEO federation of Public Transport, said dialogue had taken precedence over confrontation.

“The strike that was scheduled for Monday has been called off after a stakeholders’ consultative meeting with our boda boda counterparts and the police.Nothing good comes out of demonstrations. Dialogue is the way to go,” Muchiri said.

He acknowledged that while not all boda boda riders are involved in criminal activity, a few rogue individuals have contributed to the destruction of vehicles, tarnishing the sector’s image.

Boda boda president Kevin Mubadi supported the call for dialogue, admitting that criminal elements have taken advantage of accidents to loot and destroy property.

He said joint discussions involving matatu operators, boda boda riders and government officials were the only way to find lasting solutions.

“It is very painful to see a vehicle worth millions reduced to ashes within seconds,” Mubadi said, urging patience and cooperation across the sector.

Nairobi Police Commander George Seda welcomed the consultative approach, saying regular engagements between transport operators and authorities are necessary to build trust and restore order.

“Torched vehicles are not a solution. Let us maintain respect among ourselves and work together to end bad habits that lead to accidents on our roads,” Seda said.

Seda insisted that the Strike had been called off saying that strict measures will be put in place to ensure smooth running of transport.

Despite the federation calling off the strike, a section of transport operators maintains that the nationwide strike is still on, setting the stage for potential disruption of public transport, cargo movement and economic activity.

The split underscores the fragility of Kenya’s transport sector as pressure mounts on the government to urgently address insecurity and restore confidence on the roads.