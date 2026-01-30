Boda boda riders distance themselves from arson on matatus

Digital Boda drivers and Deliveries Association President Calvince Okumu addressing the media. [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

The Digital Boda Drivers and Deliveries Association of Kenya has condemned recent incidents of arson targeting matatus, firmly distancing boda boda riders from the violence and cautioning against collective punishment of operators who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

The association spoke amid heightened tension in the transport industry following reports of a planned matatu strike and calls for tougher government action against boda boda riders, after several public service vehicles were torched in separate incidents.

“We condemn all acts of violence, arson and destruction of property and categorically disassociate our members from these criminal actions.These acts do not represent the boda boda sector and must not be used to justify collective punishment of law-abiding riders,” said Association President Calvince Okumu.

Okumu said boda boda riders are key stakeholders in the transport industry and should be engaged through dialogue rather than blanket enforcement measures that risk paralysing lawful operations.

“Boda boda riders are also victims of road indiscipline, including reckless driving across all transport sectors, which has led to injuries, fatalities and loss of livelihoods,” he said, adding that reactionary measures targeting the entire sector would only worsen tensions.

The association called for immediate and inclusive stakeholder engagement involving boda boda associations, SACCOs, matatu owners, investors, government agencies and law-enforcement authorities to address safety and discipline concerns.

“All operators who comply with the Traffic Act, NTSA motorcycle regulations and other applicable laws should not be disrupted in their normal operations.The government has mechanisms to identify, arrest and prosecute individuals responsible for criminal acts without interfering with legitimate riders,” Okumu said.

Eminent SACCO chairman Denis Ochieng said boda boda riders have often been unfairly blamed for violence despite also suffering fatalities and injuries on the roads.

“Our members have been killed in accidents, yet blame is quickly shifted to riders.There are individuals mobilising people to destroy vehicles, and we have evidence that we are ready to present to the authorities,” Ochieng said.

Nairobi County SACCO coordinator Godfrey Sanyawanga urged calm and dialogue between boda boda operators, matatu associations and the national administration, saying sustainable solutions could only be achieved through cooperation.

“Let us sit down with matatu leaders and government officials and resolve these issues peacefully,” Sanyawanga said, urging all drivers to follow traffic rules, especially in the event of accidents.