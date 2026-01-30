×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Boda boda riders distance themselves from arson on matatus

By Juliet Omelo | Jan. 30, 2026
Digital Boda drivers and Deliveries Association President Calvince Okumu addressing the media. [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

The Digital Boda Drivers and Deliveries Association of Kenya has condemned recent incidents of arson targeting matatus, firmly distancing boda boda riders from the violence and cautioning against collective punishment of operators who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

The association spoke amid heightened tension in the transport industry following reports of a planned matatu strike and calls for tougher government action against boda boda riders, after several public service vehicles were torched in separate incidents.

“We condemn all acts of violence, arson and destruction of property and categorically disassociate our members from these criminal actions.These acts do not represent the boda boda sector and must not be used to justify collective punishment of law-abiding riders,” said Association President Calvince Okumu.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Okumu said boda boda riders are key stakeholders in the transport industry and should be engaged through dialogue rather than blanket enforcement measures that risk paralysing lawful operations.

“Boda boda riders are also victims of road indiscipline, including reckless driving across all transport sectors, which has led to injuries, fatalities and loss of livelihoods,” he said, adding that reactionary measures targeting the entire sector would only worsen tensions.

The association called for immediate and inclusive stakeholder engagement involving boda boda associations, SACCOs, matatu owners, investors, government agencies and law-enforcement authorities to address safety and discipline concerns.

“All operators who comply with the Traffic Act, NTSA motorcycle regulations and other applicable laws should not be disrupted in their normal operations.The government has mechanisms to identify, arrest and prosecute individuals responsible for criminal acts without interfering with legitimate riders,” Okumu said.

Eminent SACCO chairman Denis Ochieng said boda boda riders have often been unfairly blamed for violence despite also suffering fatalities and injuries on the roads.

“Our members have been killed in accidents, yet blame is quickly shifted to riders.There are individuals mobilising people to destroy vehicles, and we have evidence that we are ready to present to the authorities,” Ochieng said.

Nairobi County SACCO coordinator Godfrey Sanyawanga urged calm and dialogue between boda boda operators, matatu associations and the national administration, saying sustainable solutions could only be achieved through cooperation.

“Let us sit down with matatu leaders and government officials and resolve these issues peacefully,” Sanyawanga said, urging all drivers to follow traffic rules, especially in the event of accidents.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Boda Boda Riders Matatu Strike Digital Boda Drivers
.

Latest Stories

Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
59 mins ago
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
59 mins ago
January inflation hits 6-month low despite rise in food prices
Business
By Macharia Kamau
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
By Nancy Gitonga 59 mins ago
Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
By Josphat Thiong’o 59 mins ago
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
By Standard Team 59 mins ago
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
By Lewis Nyaundi 59 mins ago
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved