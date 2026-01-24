Ruto fears me, Kalonzo says as he promises free university education

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a tour of Sultan Hamud and Emali, Makueni county, on June 6, 2025. [File, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he is ready to face President William Ruto at the ballot and defeat him in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Friday in Kyuso, Mwingi North, during the burial ceremony of the mother of his long-serving aide James Matiki, Kalonzo claimed that President Ruto had slipped into a panic mode following his rising popularity across the country.

“President Ruto fears me; that is why he keeps attacking me. Even in his dreams, he sees Kalonzo Musyoka. But let him relax, we mean well for this nation. I will take him home,” Kalonzo told the mourners.

The Wiper leader, who was accompanied by Eugene Wamalwa, acknowledged the growing strength of the opposition and the faith of Kenyans in the united opposition leaders to change the fortunes of the country.

At the same time, Kalonzo accused President Ruto’s administration of crippling the education sector, weakening the economy and denying Kenyans their economic rights.

He said parents were struggling to take and even keep their children in school due to rising poverty and poor government planning. He added that the education sector was in total confusion, blaming the crisis on Kenya Kwanza government’s policies.

The former vice president promised that the United Opposition has plans and strategies to restore order and dignity to the education sector once they take over the reigns of power.

“When we take over the government, education from primary school to university will be free. You cannot take people to Singapore when you have not given them quality education at home,” Kalonzo stated.

Exuding confidence that he will be named the United Opposition’s presidential flag bearer, Kalonzo urged Kenyans to focus on voter registration, saying that the presidency cannot be won by chance.

“We are too close to the presidency and cannot afford to lose it. Let us register as voters. We must be ready,” he said