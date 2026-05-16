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US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer

By David Odongo | May. 16, 2026
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. [File Courtesy]

The United States Justice Department is preparing to drop fraud and bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

 The reversal comes after his lawyer who also represents former US President Donald Trump made an unusual offer involving Adani pledging a US$ 10 billion investment in the American economy.

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