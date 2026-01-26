Guinness World Records ratifies Truphena Muthoni's set 72-hour tree-hugging feat

Truphena Muthoni hugs a tree for 72 hours, setting a new Guinness World Record. [File,Standard]

Guinness World Records has confirmed that Kenyan environmental activist Truphena Muthoni set a new world record by hugging a tree continuously for 72 hours.

The 22-year-old completed the challenge between December 8 and 11, 2025, outside Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga's office, surpassing her own 48-hour record set in February.

The ratification was announced on Monday, more than six weeks after Muthoni finished embracing a royal palm tree without eating or sleeping.

"I'm extremely happy. I'm beyond excited. I want to thank Kenyans for supporting me," said Muthoni after the announcement.

Muthoni was born and raised in Mathira Sub-county in Nyeri County and attended Parklands Baptist Primary School and Naromoru Girls' High School.

She was an active scout rover and credits her Scouting background for instilling values of perseverance, leadership and a deep sense of responsibility toward creating a sustainable world.

The activist, who studied environmental governance, prepared for five months through 42-kilometre walks and 12-hour practice sessions hugging trees.

Guinness rules required continuous high-definition camera coverage with her hands visible at all times.

During the 72-hour challenge, Muthoni endured hunger, fatigue and harsh weather.

She blindfolded herself after completing 48 hours to pay tribute to people living with disabilities.

Muthoni says hugging trees is therapeutic and can bring happiness and relief for those struggling with mental health, noting that mental health issues and climate injustices are linked to environmental degradation.

President William Ruto hosted Muthoni at State House on December 15, appointing her as ambassador for Kenya's 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign.

The campaign targets planting 15 billion trees by 2032 to combat climate change.

"I had the pleasure of engaging with her following her remarkable act of spending 72 continuous hours embracing an indigenous tree, a deeply symbolic gesture aimed at raising national and global awareness on environmental conservation and climate change," noted Ruto.

The president awarded Muthoni a Head of State Commendation medal for exemplary environmental stewardship.