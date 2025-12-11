×
'All hail Truphena': Environmentalist hugs tree for 72 hours

By Ray Muthee | Dec. 11, 2025
Twenty-two-year-old environmental activist Truphena Muthoni Environmental activist Truphena Muthoni becomes the first person to hug a tree continuously for 72 hours on December 11, 2025. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Twenty-two-year-old environmental activist Truphena Muthoni has officially set a 72-hour world record for tree-hugging, surpassing her previous personal best of 48 hours.

In a remarkable display of resilience, Muthoni held on until 12:24 pm, marking the moment she surpassed the 72-hour mark and cemented her place in the Guinness World Records.

Earlier this year, Muthoni set a 48-hour record at Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi, more than doubling the earlier world record of 24 hours and 21 minutes.

This new milestone extends her lead even further.

Locals entertainment awaiting breaking of the World Record on Tree-Hugging by Truphena Muthoni on December 11, 2025. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

She has previously said that the attempt aims to raise awareness about deforestation, climate change and mental health.

As part of the challenge, she remained blindfolded at one point to highlight the experiences of visually impaired individuals and their heightened vulnerability to climate-related risks.

Crowds began gathering outside the Nyeri governor’s office as  Muthoni approached the final stretch, cheering her on through the last gruelling hours.

On TikTok, livestreams ran throughout the day, with Kenyans rallying behind her as she pushed toward the 72-hour goal.

Locals keep vigil as twenty-two-year-old environmental activist Truphena Muthoni Environmental activist Truphena Muthoni becomes the first person to hug a tree continuously for 72 hours on December 11, 2025. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Locals kept vigil at the site, offering umbrellas, jackets and portable heaters as heavy rain swept through the area.

The attempt also drew the attention of political leaders.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga had earlier in the challenge made a stopover at the venue, later writing on X: “She is once again making Nyeri County proud as she attempts to break her own world record, moving from 48 hours of tree-hugging to an ambitious 72 hours.”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also celebrated the milestone, praising Muthoni’s commitment to environmental conservation.

“Truphena Muthoni, push on, my daughter,” he posted. “I strongly encourage you in your conservation resolve, not only to break your Guinness World Record in tree hugging but to keep raising awareness on environmental conservation and mental health challenges.”

