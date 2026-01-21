Kenya secures German backing for 100pc clean energy target

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and his Germany's counterpart Johann Wadephul on January 21, 2026. [PCS],

Kenya and Germany have strengthened their decades-long partnership during a two-day official visit by Germany's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, with

renewed focus on education, renewable energy and labour migration.

The visit, which concluded Wednesday, January 21, saw high-level discussions between Wadephul and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi,

centring on technical training, climate cooperation and the implementation of a migration agreement signed last year.

"This visit is a clear demonstration of the cordial and mutually beneficial relations between our two countries, founded on shared values of democracy, multilateralism, respect for

international law and a common commitment to a just, peaceful and sustainable global order," said Mudavadi.

The partnership places particular emphasis on vocational training through Germany's Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme, which introduced the dual TVET system in Kenya.

The system combines classroom learning with industry-based training and has opened pathways to skills development for thousands of young Kenyans, according to Mudavadi.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the German Agency for International Cooperation are the main implementing partners for the education initiatives.

The two nations also discussed progress on the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership signed in September 2024, which creates structured pathways for Kenyan

skilled and semi-skilled workers to access employment opportunities in Germany.

"I briefed the Federal Minister on the reforms Kenya has undertaken to strengthen ethical recruitment practices, protect migrant workers and enhance labour migration governance," noted Mudavadi.

The partnership aims to address Germany's critical labour shortages while creating opportunities for Kenyan youth and increasing remittances to Kenya.

On climate action, discussions focused on geothermal energy, green hydrogen and Kenya's goal to achieve 100 per cent clean energy by 2030.

Germany's development bank KfW and GIZ are supporting renewable energy projects in Kenya through what Mudavadi described as a substantial clean-energy portfolio.

More than 120 German companies currently operate in Kenya across manufacturing, energy, logistics, agriculture and services sectors, contributing to job creation and

technology transfer between the two nations, observed Mudavadi.

The talks also covered regional security challenges in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with both countries reaffirming support for African-led peace processes.

Germany ranks as Kenya's fifth-largest development partner, with ongoing commitments spanning climate action, renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.