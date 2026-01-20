Ruto tasks envoys with driving Kenya's first-world ambition

The President noted that the ambitious development agenda requires collective effort from Kenyans serving both home and abroad. [PCS].

President William Ruto has urged Kenya’s ambassadors and high commissioners to actively champion the government’s agenda of transforming the country into a first-world economy by safeguarding national interests and strengthening mutually beneficial international partnerships.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, during the official dispatch of envoys to their respective foreign postings, the President said the ambitious development agenda requires collective effort from Kenyans serving both at home and abroad.

“Those of us serving within the Republic and those serving outside Kenya are working collectively towards a common goal of elevating our country to a first-world status,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto revealed that the government has rolled out a robust infrastructure framework to support the economic transition, noting that the process formally began on Monday with a move to the capital market to raise Sh106 billion through the Kenya Pipeline Company Initial Public Offering.

He explained that the funds, expected to be fully raised within a month, will be strictly channelled towards the development of mega infrastructure projects and not used for debt repayment, salaries or other recurrent expenditures.

“This money is going to be dedicated to the development of infrastructure that is going to lift our country to the next level,” Ruto stated.

Among the envoys dispatched were Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri (Türkiye), Lucy Kiruthu (Thailand), Henry Wambuma (Burundi), Catherine Kirumba Karemu (Tanzania), George Morara Orina (Ireland), Abdirashid Salat Abdille (Indonesia) and Joseph Musyoka Masila (Saudi Arabia).

Others included Edwin Afande (Austria), Florence Chepngetich Bore (Namibia), Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange (Tanzania), Judy Kiaria Nkumiri (DR Congo), Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh (Germany) and David Mwangi Karanja (Korea).