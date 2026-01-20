Repair of Kijabe rail line gobbles up Sh1.5 billion

The damaged Nairobi-Kisumu rail line was swept by floods near Kijabe railway station on May 2, 2024. [File, Standard]

The government used Sh1.5 billion to repair the railway section damaged by rains in Kijabe in 2004.

The government had allocated a total of Sh2.5 billion, with the rest of the money going to repair other sections of the rail line that were washed by rains like Kikuyu, Mwiki and Kahawa.

Kijabe rail line in Lari constituency had been closed for one and a half years to allow the contractor to finish up the works, including making new culverts with special features to help slow down rain water in the steep area.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, said that they got an additional Sh4.2 billion to complete works in Kijabe route, which was completely inaccessible.

“We faced negative interactions with the community here following the devastation of the line by rains in 2004, with heaps of blame placed on us, we even had to fight court injunctions filed against us, but eventually we made it and we are here to witness the very final steps before opening the line,” Mainga said.

Mainga noted that the closure of the stretch had affected the transit of goods to the neighbouring countries.

“This is an important artery that not only serves Kenya, it also serves East Africa. Uganda relies on this line as well as Tanzania and all the way to Malava. That is how important this line is and its closure had seen a pile up of goods at Mombasa port. I am sure that our partners like Tanzania, Uganda and the DRC will be happy and will appreciate this milestone,” he said.

The Kenya Railways MD said that as Rironi-Mau summit road takes shape and the confusion that comes with the construction of such a big communication artery, most haulers will prefer using the railway line to ferry their goods, and the completion of the stretch cannot come at a better time.

“Truckers cause massive damage on road networks and therefore when we have a reliable goods commuter train then we offload and lessen the damages of our roads," he said.

Mainga was optimistic that the completion of the section will also awaken feeder routes like the Kisumu feeder route.

He told the Press that when the railway is idle or dormant for long, vandals take advantage and start uprooting pieces of metal.

The MD warned that Kenya Railway staff are keeping an eye on the railway line.

Eng Tobius Otieno, said that the section had posed a great challenge and some tipper drivers gave up upon seeing the nature of the works.

“Driving a tipper here is not easy as is any other machinery, most people came and feared working here. It is a sloppy area and generally dangerous and I want to thank the resilient and astute operators who have done everything possible to make this line a reality,” Otieno said.