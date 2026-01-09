Irungu Houghton resigns from protests victims' compensation panel

Irungu Houghton. [File, Standard]

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton has resigned from the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests, citing concerns over the extension of the panel’s mandate despite a court ruling.

In a letter dated Friday, January 9, addressed to the panel’s chairperson, Makau Mutua, Houghton said his decision followed President William Ruto’s Thursday directive extending the panel’s mandate by 180 days, despite a High Court ruling that halted its operations last year.

“I have resigned from the Panel of Experts with immediate effect. My decision follows the President’s Jan 5, 2026 extension of the panel’s mandate for a further 180 days despite the Dec 4, 2025 Kerugoya High Court ruling,” stated the rights defender.

Houghton further said he has chosen to respect judicial rulings and the role of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), and wishes to no longer be part of the 18-member taskforce.

“As a constitutionalist, I am obligated to respect judicial determinations and act in a manner that safeguards the integrity of independent institutions. Continuing to serve on the Panel under these circumstances risks normalizing an arrangement that the court has expressly found to be unconstitutional and undermines the role assigned to KNCHR by law,” he added.

He further said that the inclusion of his name as an appellant in a December 15 application seeking a stay was erroneous and not made in good faith.

The Amnesty Kenya Director had in September last year suspended his participation in the taskforce following a High Court order stopping the panel’s operations.

“For the avoidance of any public doubt, I immediately suspended my participation in the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests in accordance with Monday’s order by the High Court and my respect for the rule of law, constitution and judicial oversight,”

Additionally, he clarified that, aside from the official swearing-in ceremony, he had not attended any meetings nor performed any duties.

In October 2025, Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo also resigned from her role as vice chairperson of the government-appointed panel, citing the need to safeguard the LSK’s independence and unity amid ongoing legal and constitutional challenges.

The panel, established through a Kenya Gazette notice dated August 25, was mandated to recommend compensation for victims of police brutality and violence during youth-led anti-government protests.

Its term has now been extended by another six months.