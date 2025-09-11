'I respect the rule of law,' says Irungu Houghton as he suspends part in Ruto panel

Amnesty Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton during release of 2024/2025 state of the world's human rights report on April 29, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton has suspended his participation in President William Ruto’s protest victims’ compensation panel, citing respect for a High Court order halting its operations.

Houghton announced his decision on Thursday, September 11, saying he could not continue serving after the court suspended the panel earlier this week.

“For the avoidance of any public doubt, I immediately suspended my participation in the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Demonstrations in accordance with Monday’s order by the High Court and my respect for the rule of law, constitution and judicial oversight,” he said in a statement.

“Let it be understood that apart from the swearing-in, I have not participated in any meetings or activities with or for the panel. I shall not do so until the High Court gives a way forward,” he wrote on X.

Houghton added that he remains committed to pushing for the prosecution of those responsible for unlawful killings, reparations for victims, and an end to violent protest policing.

His announcement comes shortly after Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo defended her position on the panel, saying she was still consulting before deciding her next steps.

“It is my solemn patriotic duty and obligation to respect, uphold, and defend the Constitution of Kenya,” Odhiambo said. “Apart from the swearing-in, I have not participated in any meetings or engagements with the panel. I respect the rule of law and abide by the orders given by the High Court.”

Odhiambo said that her commitment is to victims of police brutality, not political sides.

“I know there are many Kenyans who were killed and injured, while others have been profiled and taken to court over trumped-up charges. I maintain the call to the ODPP to review the terrorism charges against peaceful protesters and shift focus to prosecuting the trigger-happy officers who were caught on camera using excessive force,” she said.

President Ruto unveiled the 18-member panel on September 4, chaired by constitutional lawyer Makau Mutua, to operationalise his August 8 proclamation establishing a framework for compensating victims of protests and riots.

The team was tasked with verifying, categorising, and compensating eligible victims, as well as proposing guidelines to promote peaceful demonstrations.

The High Court suspended the panel early this week, after a petition challenging its legality, throwing its future into uncertainty.