The Standard

NTSA warns reckless drivers amid back-to-school travels

By Mike Kihaki | Jan. 3, 2026
A wreckage from a matatu that was involved in an accident with a trailer at Kikopey area- Gilgil, Nakuru, along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on January 3, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard].

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has urged responsible road use ahead of the  reopening of schools following a wave of deadly road accidents across the country, on Friday and Saturday, that killed at least 13 people and left scores injured.

As schools prepare to reopen next week, NTSA has predicted heavy road traffic due to the scheduled back-to-school travels, which raises the risk of more accidents if motorists fail to exercise caution.

“We urge all road users to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to traffic rules, particularly as schools reopen and children travel back to school,” the authority said.

The crashes, which occurred along some of the country’s busiest highways, underscore persistent concerns over reckless driving, poor lane discipline, and failure to observe basic road safety rules.

The incidents involved public service vehicles, commercial trucks, and private operators.

One of the fatal accidents occurred on Saturday at the Konza area along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway, claiming eight lives after a Tahmeed Express Limited bus collided with a Naekana Route 139 Sacco matatu.

“The incident occurred after the matatu driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to a head-on collision,” NTSA said.

Another deadly crash was reported in the Kikopey area along the Gilgil–Nakuru Highway, leaving several people dead.

NTSA said a truck failed to maintain a safe following distance and rammed a Rift Valley Shuttle from behind.

“Due to the impact, the matatu then collided with the stalled trailer,” the authority said, noting that the chain collision significantly worsened the severity of the crash.

On Friday, another incident was reported at Taita Village along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway involving a bus operated by Janan Bus Services.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver failed to keep to the proper lane while  overtaking and subsequently lost control of the vehicle. Several passengers sustained injuries.

NTSA said investigations into all the crashes are ongoing and that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

.

