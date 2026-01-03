Eight killed in grisly Makueni road crash

Eight die in a morning road crash along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Makueni County on January 3, 2026. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

8 people died in a Saturday morning accident at Konza, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Makueni County, where a Matatu belonging to Naekana Sacco collided head-on with a Tahmeed bus headed in the Nairobi direction.

Mukaa Sub-County police commander Hussein Abduba, who confirmed the accident, said six people died on the spot, while seven others were rushed to Machakos level 5 hospital in critical condition, with two of them later succumbing to their injuries.

“Following the accident, six bodies were collected at the scene, and unfortunately, two other people died immediately upon arriving at the hospital,” Abduba said.

All those who died were from the 14-seater matatu. The bodies have since been ferried to Machakos level 5 hospital morgue.

“The wreckages have since been removed, traffic cleared, and relevant authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the extent and cause of the accident,” Abduba added.