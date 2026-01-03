New police units raise queries with 20 months left to General Election

President William Ruto during the New Year's Eve dinner at Eldoret State Lodge. [PCS]

The setting up of new police units by President William Ruto with only a year left to the general election has come under sharp focus even as questions over the duplication of roles in security agencies abound.

In the recent past, Ruto has set up an anti-narcotics police unit and the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) which has seen the return of the all-powerful chiefs, even as a plan for the establishment of a digital intelligence unit to police the abuse of the digital space is waiting in the wings.