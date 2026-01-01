Leaders give Kenyans hope calling for unity in New Year

Fireworks at the old mutual building marking the celebration of the new year on January 1, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

As Kenyans ushered in the New Year 2026, political, religious and institutional leaders across the country delivered messages of hope, unity and renewed national purpose.

The leaders have also called for Kenyans to walk together in faith, harmony and shared responsibility.

Across the political divide, leaders called for healing, unity and collective effort — a fresh chapter for a nation determined to move forward together.

President William Ruto during a new year address at Eldoret State Lodge on December 31, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto described 2026 as a “blessed year” and calling on Kenyans to rise above divisions.

“In 2026, I believe God is going to do wonders. We shall walk as a country together. Every part of the country, communities, religions and counties will work together,” the President said.

“I am looking forward to working with every Kenyan from every community, region and county so that we can move our country forward.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki reflected on the pain and loss experienced in 2025 while urging gratitude and compassion.

“God is great. We had many who began the year with us but are no more. We are grateful for those who are alive, even as many are reeling in pain in hospitals,” he said. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Quoting Ecclesiastes 7:8 ‘The end of a matter is better than its beginning.’

He expressed confidence that 2026 would be “a great year full of God’s blessings.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi called on Kenyans to choose action over despair.

“As we step into the promising dawn of 2026, a year brimming with immense potential, every new day presents us with a profound choice: to dwell in complaint and inaction, or to rise with determination and make the very best of the gifts we have been blessed with,” Mudavadi said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

He urged citizens to work hard, remain patriotic and grounded in faith as they build “a stronger, more united Kenya.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula echoed the call for unity while outlining Parliament’s priorities in the year ahead.

“A new year offers us a fresh beginning; a moment to reflect on our journey as a nation, renew our collective hope, and recommit ourselves to the ideals that bind us together as one people,” he said.

Wetang’ula reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to people-centred legislation, oversight and prudent use of public resources, noting that 2026 would focus on improving livelihoods, strengthening the economy and safeguarding democracy.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi thanked Kenyans for their resilience, saying, “Though tested by loss and hardship, Kenya’s spirit endured. With renewed purpose, we look to 2026 as a year of unity and progress.”

Opposition leaders also struck hopeful notes. Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said, “From Lamu to Kiambu, Nairobi to Kisumu, Turkana to Meru, all Kenyans deserve dignity, justice and honest leadership. Together we will complete this journey.”

ODM leader Oburu Oginga added that despite the trials of 2025, “our unity, hard work and hope carried us forward,” reaffirming the party’s commitment to peace, dialogue and shared progress.

Chief Justice Martha Koome reminded Kenyans of the central role of justice and constitutionalism.

“The new year invites us to renew our shared commitment to justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law,” she said, assuring that the Judiciary would continue to ensure justice is accessible and timely.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba wished Kenyans peace and success, while Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga extended her message of “a prosperous and fruitful New Year filled with growth and success.”

Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala urged residents to embrace harmony and collective responsibility, while Malava MP David Ndakwa described 2026 as a turning point for accelerated service delivery.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale called on Kenyans to welcome the New Year with renewed hope, unity and shared prosperity.