At a glance: Leaders' New Year wishes as Kenya welcomes 2026

A section of the Nairobi Expressway, where residents turned up to usher in the new year. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Various leaders have shared their New Year greetings as Kenyans join the world in ushering in 2026, with calls for unity, peace, and renewed commitment to development.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula extended warm wishes to citizens, urging the nation to embrace hope and work collectively for prosperity in the coming year.

He noted that 2025 tested the country’s resilience but equally revealed the strength and unity of its people.

"I call for continued hope and collective effort in building an inclusive and prosperous country," Wetang’ula said in his message.

With Parliament scheduled to resume for the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth Parliament on February 10, 2025, the Speaker assured that the National Assembly remains committed to enacting people-centred laws and maintaining robust oversight over the Executive.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in her New Year message, pledged to enhance access to justice and ensure that the Judiciary remains responsive to public needs.

"The new year invites us to renew our shared commitment to justice, constitutionalism, and the rule of law," she said, noting that these principles continue to anchor the nation.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi also conveyed his wishes, reflecting on the challenges of the past year and praising Kenyans for their resilience.

"The year 2025 has tested Kenya in profound ways. Our unity, resilience, and commitment to progress have been stretched," Moi stated.

Several Cabinet Secretaries, including Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku and Mining CS Hassan Joho, took to social media to send their New Year wishes, encouraging optimism as the nation steps into 2026.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua similarly shared his message online, writing, "Happy New Year 2026, Patriotic Kenyans. God Bless Kenya."