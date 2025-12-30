Former Shinyalu MP Daniel Khamasi dies at 79

Former Shinyalu MP Daniel Khamasi. [File]

Former Shinyalu MP Daniel Khamasi has died at the age of 79.

Khamasi passed away at 4 am while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi after battling diabetes and high blood pressure.

Khamasi was first elected to Parliament in 1997 on a Ford–Kenya party ticket and later re-elected in 2002 under the NARC coalition, during the wave of political reforms that swept the country at the time.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa led leaders in mourning the former legislator, describing him as a devoted public servant who played a significant role in the growth and development of Shinyalu.

“I have received, with deep sorrow, the news of the passing of Hon. Daniel Khamasi, the former Member of Parliament for Shinyalu. He was a dedicated servant whose contribution to Shinyalu will be remembered,” Barasa posted on his X platform.