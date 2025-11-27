Low turnout, drama as voters participate in by-elections

Voters line up to vote in various streams at Agoro Sare primary school in Kasipul Constituency, Homabay County. Voting is underway in all the polling stations. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The voting exercise across several constituencies and wards commenced smoothly, despite low voter turnout, concerns about violence, and heightened security measures.

Spot checks conducted across several polling stations in Western and Nyanza revealed that only a handful of voters were queuing to cast their ballots.

The developments may force political leaders to revisit their approach to addressing the glaring voter apathy that is dominating the polls in the Malava, Kasipul, Ugunja constituencies, as well as four wards in the region.

In Ugunja, the exercise kicked off smoothly this morning, with polling stations opening at 6 a.m. as scheduled.

Election officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that all 116 polling stations were operational by the official opening time, with trained presiding officers and polling clerks ready to receive voters.

Security has also been heightened across the constituency to ensure a peaceful vote.

However, the early hours of the exercise saw low voter turnout in most polling centres. Only small queues were witnessed at several locations, as many residents reportedly opted to first attend to morning errands and work before heading to vote.

“We expect turnout to pick up gradually over the course of the day,” one election official noted, urging registered voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right. Voters undergo various verification processes at Siror Primary school in Ugunja constituency, Siaya County. [Michael Mute,Standard]

Ugunja has 60,114 registered voters, who are electing a new Member of Parliament to replace Opiyo Wandayi, the immediate former MP who was appointed to the Cabinet earlier this year, creating the vacancy.

Wandayi is expected to cast his vote at around 11 am, and his arrival is anticipated to attract supporters and possibly raise turnout at his polling centre.

With ten candidates eyeing the seat, the by-election is widely viewed as a significant political moment for the constituency, whose next leader will be expected to push forward development priorities and represent local interests in Parliament.

Polling will close at 5 pm, after which counting will commence immediately at the stations before results are relayed to the constituency tallying centre at Ambira High School.

Authorities are calling for peace throughout the process and urging residents to vote early to avoid last-minute congestion.

In Malava, the voting exercise went off smoothly with low voter turnout, fear amid claims of bloodshed, violence, and vandalism of properties that marred the eve of the mini-poll.

By the time the IEBC opened the 198 polling stations for locals to vote, there were no cases of technical hitches.

At Lunyu polling station, which has 790 registered voters, fewer than 50 people had lined up to cast their ballot. UDA candidate for Malava parliamentary by-election David Ndakwa addressing media at Mukongolo polling station where he cast his vote. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

However, the United Opposition and broad-based government wings engaged in a blame game and counteraccusations.

On the eve of voting, Kakamega residents had been treated to a horror and frightening experience after goons targeted supporters of some candidates.

The Member of Parliament (MP) seat is a battle between UDA candidate David Ndakwa and DAP-K’s Seth Panyako.

The two are fighting to succeed the office that was left vacant in February after the MP Malulu Injendi died of prolonged illness.

Kaburengu residents, led by Oscar Apati, said that they were attacked by goons who were being escorted by police at a hotel.

They claimed the goons vandalized a hotel and vehicles.

“We are here for work, and it's very bad to attack us, yet we are not in any political wing. It's very wrong that even the police are escorting the goons,” he said.

He alleged that 13 people have been injured and nursing injuries.

Panyako on Thursday morning also claimed that at least five of his vehicles were damaged, and he narrowly escaped danger. Eugene Wamalwa and DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako at Lunyu Polling station in Manda-Shivanga ward in Malava constituency. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

In Kasipul, kicked off well across all the 142 polling stations in an effort to get the successor of the former MP the late Charles Ong’ondo Were.

The voting exercise began at 6.00 am in all five wards in the constituency. However, there was low turnout in almost all the polling stations in East Kamagak, West Kamagak, West Kasipul, Central Kasipul, and South Kasipul wards.

Residents praised security agencies for restoring calm in a constituency that had been in the spotlight for violence during the campaigns.

John Owuor, a voter at Agoro Sare Primary Polling Station in West Kagak ward, said he did not expect the peace that prevailed.

“I want to tell the public that we did not expect the peace we are witnessing here. This calm is very good, and it should continue till the end of the exercise,” Owuor said.

John Ouma, a voter at the same polling station, said the calm will enable the people of Kasipul to get the leader they want.

“I believe this peace is going to enable the people of Kasipul to vote well. By voting well, I believe we will get a leader of our choice,” Ouma said.

Report by Isaiah Gwengi, Mary Imenza, James Omoro, Benard Lusigi and Stanley Ongwae