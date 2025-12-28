×
Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026

By Barack Muluka | Dec. 28, 2025
President William Ruto.[PCS]

The 2025 Kenya has been a choir without an able conductor to generate harmony. The nation has been treated to a cacophony of discordant sounds that no political actor could turn into melodious political music. Not President William Ruto, former Opposition leader Raila Odinga, nor the persons in the Opposition space could turn the clatter in the political space into a useful political melody. 

As the country orbits towards 2026, a year often ignored in conversations in preference for 2027, the ambiguity persists. TIFA and Infotrak polls, only a few days ago, paint the portrait of public institutions in conflict with popular expectations. The economy has defied high-level political promises. The State has betrayed its social contract with the people. The Opposition has slept on the job. Which way Kenya, as 2026 knocks at the door?

.

.

.

