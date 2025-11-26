×
Security assured for tomorrow's by-elections - DP Kindi

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 26, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warned any attempts to disrupt the exercise will be dealt with. 

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government has put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure Thursday's by-elections proceed without interference or breaches of law and order. 

Through a press statement, Kindiki urged Kenyans to turn out and freely exercise their democratic right to choose leaders of their choice.

“May the best candidates win, and may the leaders elected focus on uniting communities and advancing the country’s development agenda,” Kindiki said.

At the same time, Kindiki stated that security agencies will safeguard the process and ensure no one obstructs or disrupts voters.

"Campaigns in the affected regions have largely been peaceful, with political parties and residents are commended for maintaining civility throughout the period," Kindiki added.

Thursday, November 27,  voters will be filling vacant seats, including the Baringo Senate position, six National Assembly constituencies: Mbeere North, Malava, Ugunja, Kasipul, Magarini and Banisa.

