Kenya's future depends on citizens daring to act with hope and virtue

Faithfuls at the Holy Basilica on Christmas Day.[Collins Oduor,Standard]

Kenya closes the year stranded at a crossroads—hungry for change, yet hesitant to claim it. Citizens watch as windows of participation swing open, yet we remain spectators. The doors of change close because we do not walk through them, nor do we know how to prop them open. We know how to be Kenyans—but few know how to be Kenyans who change Kenya. We need an education that multiplies changemakers, that awakens the change-maker in every Kenyan. The future waits for no one—the sun only stopped once.

If the masses remain passive, the unchallenged hungry for power will seize control. Leaders are only effective when held accountable. Each year offers a chance to recalibrate, reflect, and decide what kind of nation we will be.