Drama as voting starts in Malava by-election

Eugene Wamalwa and DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako at Lunyu Polling station in Manda-Shivanga ward in Malava constituency. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

The voting exercise for the Malava by-election kicked off smoothly with low voter turnout, fear amid claims of bloodshed, violence, and vandalism of properties that marred the eve of the mini-poll.

By the time the IEBC opened the 198 polling stations for locals to vote, there were no cases of technical hitches.

However, the United Opposition and broad-based government wings engaged in blame game and counteraccusations.

On the eve of voting, chaos was witnessed in Kaburengu area as goons attacked residents who were allegedly being escorted by police.

“We are here for work and it's very bad to attack us yet we are not in any political wing. It's very wrong that even the police are escorting the goons,” said local leader Oscar Apati.

He alleged that 13 people have been injured and nursing injuries.

“We raised the alarm and fortunately, villagers came to our rescue.” He said. “We tried calling the police but they failed to show up,” he added.

The Member of Parliament (MP) seat is a battle between UDA candidate David Ndakwa and DAP-K’s Seth Panyako.

The two are fighting to succeed the office that was left vacant in February after the MP Malulu Injendi died of prolonged illness. UDA candidate for Malava parliamentary by-election David Ndakwa addressing media at Mukongolo polling station where he cast his vote. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

On Thursday, Panyako claimed that at least five of his vehicles were damaged as he narrowly escaped an attack on his life.

“It was a night of terror and I thank God that I am alive today because the night was so long. Kakamega county officials were the ones who laid ground for attack,” said Panyako.

The former unionist further accused the county commander of failing to answer his distress call.

“They wanted to assassinate me. The police declined my calls and as we speak, I have no driver because they were attacked,” he said.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa accused opponents of voter bribery and urged the media to expose alleged election malpractices.

Wamalwa also accused police officers of colluding with the UDA candidate and leaders allied to the broad-based government to interfere with the outcomes of Malava and other by-elections across the country. Politician Stanley Livondo's aide who was allegedly abducted and tortured by goons under the instructions of DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako on the eve of Thursday by-election before he was rescued at Kaburengu area in Malava Constituency and taken to one of the health facilities within Kakamega town. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Earlier at 3 am, veteran politician Stanley Livondo also alleged abduction of voters and deaths in Malava ahead of today's voting. He said DAP-K Candidate was intimidating voters and area chiefs using goons.

“We will not allow people to use goons to intimidate voters and, in some cases, abductions and torture. Let police officers intervene and hold responsible those trying to harm people,” said Livondo.

He said he had rescued one of his 'private security' officers who had been captured by a group of youths at midnight.