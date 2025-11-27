Panyako claims assassination attempt as Wamalwa condemns election violence

DAP-K candidate for Malava parliamentary seat Seth Panyako. [File, Standard]

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has accused police of harassment and violence in Thursday's by-elections, warning that intimidation tactics will not overturn the will of voters.

The by-elections are being held in 22 electoral areas across Kenya, including six parliamentary seats and 15 county assembly wards.

The parliamentary contests include the Baringo Senate seat, Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North and Ugunja constituencies.

Speaking in Malava on Thursday, November 27, Wamalwa condemned what he described as heavy bribery and vote-buying attempts, including the distribution of food and non-food items by the Kakamega woman representative to woo voters.

"No one should sell fear. Do not allow your will to be overturned by goons' tactics," Wamalwa told a press conference.

His remarks came as Seth Panyako, the DAP-K, made explosive allegations of an assassination attempt following a police raid on his hotel.

"There was a direct attempt to assassinate me and my wife, and this was led by the police and some political leaders," alleged Panyako.

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) deputy party leader Cleophas Malala reported that government-backed goons escorted by police broke into Panyako's Downhill Hotel at Kaburengu junction on Wednesday night, killing a security guard and attempting to break down doors where the candidate was spending the night.

Panyako warned that the attackers who raided his hotel would likely cause violence during voting, claiming they had retreated after the incident, only for police to disperse crowds.

The candidate also alleged that unknown people were searching for his ailing wife at a hotel in Malava, questioning why state actors would target his family when she was too unwell to move around at night.

He claimed his female supporters had been threatened and displaced from their homes, forcing him to promise alternative security arrangements.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa accused his opponents of attempting to intimidate voters, urging residents to exercise their democratic rights without fear.

Ndakwa noted significant provocation from his opponent but expressed confidence in winning the seat, saying leadership is about character, not imposing oneself on people.

"I am telling the people of Malava let us exercise our democracy rights and not be intimidated by anyone. Stay calm and however much we are provoked we should remain together," he said.

The Malava seat fell vacant following the death of UDA MP Moses Malulu Injendi in February.

Panyako is facing UDA candidate David Ndakwa, a Kakamega County Assembly member and Assembly Minority Leader.

The race has attracted significant political attention, with the United Opposition backing Panyako after two rival candidates stepped down in his favour.

DCP candidate Edgar Busiega and Democratic National Alliance candidate Joab Burudi Manyasi withdrew to consolidate opposition support.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has broken ranks with his UDA party to back Panyako, joining Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in campaign rallies.

Khalwale faces disciplinary action from UDA over his support for the opposition candidate.

Panyako previously contested the Malava seat in 2022 under UDA but lost to Injendi.

He later unsuccessfully challenged the results in court.

The candidate has accused the government of planning to arrest key opposition figures, including Natembeya, Wamalwa, Khalwale and himself, to manipulate the election.

He alleged that 10,000 pre-marked ballot papers favouring Ndakwa were facilitated by State House aide Farouk Kibet.

Wamalwa called on voters to resist fear-mongering and exercise their democratic rights freely despite the alleged police involvement in political violence.