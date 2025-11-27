Live Blog: How Kenya is voting in the by-elections

Voters line up to vote at Agoro Sare primary school in Kasipul Constituency, Homabay County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Kenyans are voting in at least 22 areas today to elect new representatives.

Polling stations opened at 6am, with some voters queueing as early as 5am. The exercise is expected to close at 5pm.

Voters cast their votes at Agoro Sare primary school in Kasipul Constituency, Homabay County. Voting started at 6 AM. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Six constituencies are choosing new Members of Parliament, while 16 wards are electing new Members of County Assembly.

The campaign period has seen pockets of chaos and unexpected twists, including in Kasipul, Malava and Mbeere.

The Standard is tracking events as they unfold and will keep this live blog updated throughout the day.

10:53am: Kasipul constituency ODM candidate Boyd Were casts his ballot at Agoro Sare Primary School.

10:30am: Mbeere parliamentary candidate Duncan Mbui votes at Kiathambu Primary School in Ishiara.

10:15am: ODM’s Moses Omondi, the Ugunja parliamentary by-election candidate, casts his vote at Siror Primary School.

10:07am: Supporters of Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and independent candidate Philip Aroko clash at Agoro Sare Primary School, after Kaluma is attacked and injured by unknown people.

10:00am: Senate Speaker Amason Kingi votes at Kamale Primary School, which has 400 registered voters.

9:15am: UDA Malava candidate David Ndakwa accuses his opponents of using intimidation and provocation to scare his supporters and suppress turnout, minutes after casting his vote.

9:01am: UDA candidate David Ndakwa arrives at Mukongolo Primary School Polling Station.

Emase Ejoboli, 95, a resident of Mogotio, receives assistance as he casts his vote at St. Mary’s Primary School in Mogotio, Baringo County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

8:55am: ODM candidate Harrison Gharama Kombe casts his vote at Mapimo Central Primary School in Magarini constituency.

8:50am: Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga is chased away by voters at Kanagoni Polling Station in Adu ward, Magarini constituency, over allegations of voter bribery.

8:10am: Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Thaddeus Nyabaro casts his vote at Mwancha Primary School in Ekerenyo ward, North Mugirango constituency.

6:56am: Voters continue to line up in multiple streams at Agoro Sare Primary School in Kasipul constituency.

6:44am: DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako casts his vote at St. Joseph Lunyu Primary School in Manda-Shivanga.

6:25am: DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa and candidate Seth Panyako address the media at Lunyu Polling Station in Manda-Shivanga ward, Malava, urging the IEBC to arrest UDA candidate David Ndakwa, whom they accused of causing unrest.

6:00am: Polling stations open across the country and voting begins.