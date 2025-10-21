×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Rights groups petition Ugandan government over missing Kenyan activists

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Oct. 21, 2025
Activists Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi were in Uganda to monitor the campaign rally of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu when they were abducted. [File, Standard]

Civil society groups in Kenya have petitioned Ugandan government over the whereabouts of two activists who were reportedly abducted in the neighbouring country on October 1, 2025

Activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were in Uganda to monitor the political campaign rally of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, when they were apprehended by people believed to be Uganda authorities.

Civil society groups led by Amnesty International, Vocal Africa, Law Society of Kenya and Free Kenya Movement want the Ugandan government to disclose their whereabouts.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In a petition filed through the Office of the Attorney General, the groups also want the Ugandan government to guarantee the activists right to legal representation and communication with their families.

At the same time, they want the Ugandan government to investigate the circumstances of their abduction and hold those responsible accountable.

“We are also calling for the upholding of the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, rights protected under Ugandan, East African, and international human rights law, “Amnesty International Executive Director Houghton Irungu stated

“We are calling upon all concerned people across the world to accelerate the pressure. Today we are launching an international letter campaign to the President of President Museveni,” he added.

In a separate petition also filed through the Office of the Attorney General, Kenya Movement sought legal opinion and guidance on the appropriate steps the Kenyan government should take to secure release of the two.

“We are also seeking diplomatic engagement with the government of Uganda to demand transparency, accountability and immediate action regarding their detention,” said Felix Wambua, National coordinator of Free Movement

The movement also sought protection measures for Kenyan activists and civil society groups operating across the borders, asking the attorney general to issue a public statement on safeguarding the rights of citizens.

“It is now 20 days since they were abducted and with the demise of Raila Odinga, this case has been suppressed now we want Kenyans to ensure that the whereabouts of the two is known,” Wambua said.

“No formal charges of communication has been issued by the Ugandan authorities, this incident constitutes a serious violation of their rights under Kenyan and international law and raises concerns over Kenyan citizens abroad,” he added. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ugandan Government Bob Njagi Nicholas Oyoo Amnesty International
.

Latest Stories

The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
Enterprise
By Paul Kariuki
13 mins ago
Kenyan wins top Africa Prize for engineering
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
13 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
Enterprise
By Maryann Muganda
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
By Maryann Muganda 13 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
By Edwin Nyarangi and Jacinta Mutura 6 hrs ago
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
By Barrack Muluka 6 hrs ago
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved