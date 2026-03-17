How border school is saving girls from FGM, early marriage

Asilong Christian School in Kacheliba, West Pokot County. [Irrisheel Shanzu, Standard]



Along the rugged Kenya–Uganda border in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County, a small school has quietly become a lifeline for vulnerable children — especially girls fleeing female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages.

At Asilong Christian School, the sound of students reading in classrooms now replaces stories of fear, poverty, and insecurity that once defined the area.