Rains expose land agents selling waterlogged areas

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A section of the Nanyuki–Rumuruti road planned for tarmacking by KeNHA. September 17, 2022. [File, Standard]

The country's real estate sector is experiencing a disruption as heavy rains continue to pound across the country, forcing businesses to close and render advertised parcels inaccessible in some areas.

In parts of Kajiado, Nairobi, and Laikipia, the real estate dealers have expressed displeasure after some of their customers are demanding their deposits owing to the inability to access the lands due to poor road networks.

Some major urban centres are dotted with clogged drainage systems that turned the majority of the investors away from the lands that attracted them.

Investors advertising for land have also taken a break, awaiting the rains to subside to avoid backlash from the investors during a visit to the parcels of land.

In Laikipia county, parts of the land along the dilapidated Nanyuki- Rumuruti road during the rainy days remain inaccessible.

Moses Kamuri recounts that his land agent was forced to cancel a trip planned to take his customers to land near Area 2/2 along the Nanyuki -Rumuruti road.

Kamuri said their land agent based in Nairobi wrote to the members, indicating that the roads to the land are impassable, and that the trip should be planned after the rains subside.

“A few members managed to go on their own but to their shock found the location of the land being swampy, suspecting the reasons that led the agent to panic,” said Kamuri.

Jane Mueni, on her part, said the majority of their agents sell land during the sunny season, fearing being exposed to the rains.

“I am now seeking a refund of my Sh100,000 that I had deposited after I developed an interest in the land in Laikipia, which was found to be swampy and uninhabitable,” said Mueni, adding that each plot was going for Sh250,000.

Last month, KeNHA chairlady Winnie Ngumi said the Rumuruti-Nanyuki road will be tarmacked to improve the movement of people and goods across the counties of Laikipia, Baringo, Nyandarua, and Nakuru.

In Nairobi County, the sale of land in the Kamuru and Njiru areas has been shelved by the land agents after the protest by some of the buyers.

Phillip King’ori says most of the buyers have been deceived by the land agents, as many are marooned with floodwater.

“The effects of the rain exposed the land agents bare despite the claims they had worked on the drainage systems to attract the buyers,” said King’ori.