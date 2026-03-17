Badminton challenge sparks drive to grow sport in campuses

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Participating institutions included Chuka University, Meru University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Karatina University, Embu University, Kirinyaga University, and Kenya Methodist University. [Courtesy]

A vibrant Campus Badminton challenge was held over the weekend, aimed at promoting and expanding the sport across the Mount Kenya region and beyond.

Hosted by Boom and Thrive Sports Hub, the event brought together seven universities in a competition aimed at promoting and expanding the sport across the Mount Kenya region and beyond.

Each participating university fielded four players comprising a male captain, a female captain, the best male player, and the best female player, creating a balanced format that showcased both leadership and emerging talent in campus badminton.

The participating institutions included Chuka University, Meru University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT), Karatina University, Embu University, Kirinyaga University, and Kenya Methodist University (KeMU), Meru campus.

According to the host, beyond the matches, the event served as a platform for discussions on how badminton can be better supported and popularised, particularly among young people in the region.

Gigi Wambui of Chuka University praised the initiative by the host and acknowledged the support of the principal sponsors.

“We are excited by this initiative, well thought out by Boom and Thrive Sports Hub together with its principal sponsors. Such platforms are important for nurturing talent and growing the sport among the youth,” she said.

Organisers noted that badminton presents a largely untapped opportunity for corporate support, as many companies tend to focus their sponsorship efforts on sports such as golf and major rallies.

They emphasised that badminton has immense potential to develop youth talent, instil discipline, and strengthen community engagement, especially given the number of enthusiastic young players emerging from universities and local clubs.

Participants also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between corporates and the badminton community, noting that such partnerships could open up networking and employment opportunities for young graduates who possess academic qualifications but remain unemployed.

Edward Muchiri Mburu, Director of Boom and Thrive Sports Hub, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to expanding the sport through partnerships.

“We are open to partnering with businesses and corporates who align with this initiative. Through badminton, we are championing a platform for youth empowerment and community engagement,” he said.

According to Mburu, partners stand to benefit through supporting youth development through sport, gaining strong brand visibility within the badminton community, and accessing sports facilities through complementary membership opportunities.

Ibido Sarbo, CEO of Laikipia Heights, expressed his joy at seeing young people channelling their energy and talent into sports.

“It is encouraging to see talented young people choosing positive spaces like sport rather than engaging in vices that have become a challenge to our communities and the country at large,” he said.

Sarbo further encouraged youth with construction-related academic backgrounds to reach out to him, noting that as a developer, he is open to engaging and supporting young professionals interested in opportunities within the construction sector.

Badminton is widely recognised as a fast-paced sport that improves reflexes, cardiovascular fitness, agility, and mental alertness, making it a complete and accessible form of exercise for young people.

Tournament results are as follows;

1st Place: Meru University

2nd Place: Chuka University

3rd Place: Kirinyaga University

4th Place: Dedan Kimathi University of Technology

Men’s Singles Winner: Ken Munene

Ladies’ Singles Winner: Gigi Wairimu

Organisers described the weekend tournament as a strong beginning for what they hope will become a sustained platform for the growth of badminton in the region.