Oburu Oginga: Don't teargas Raila in death

The National State Funeral Committee led by deputy president Kithure Kindiki giving an update on Saturdays program, on the right is senator Oburu Odinga on 17th October 2025 [David Gichuru,Standard]

Siaya senator Oburu Oginga has called for a peaceful procession ahead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s burial.

Speaking at Deputy President Karen resident, Oburu, who is also the acting Orange Democratic Movement party leader, has called for police restraint, citing the teargas incident during the public viewing event on Thursday.

“I would like to express my disappointment that yesterday there was some tear gas which I was thrown around. I don't like tear gas. Raila should not be tear-gassed in death.

He has been tear-gassed a live when he was alive. Please let us not cause a situation where he is tear-gassed again when we are escorting him,” said Oburu.

He urged the public to maintain peace to avoid any justification for the use of force by the police.

“I plead with my people to be peaceful. This is not a time to do anything which could cause harm or infirmity to our people,” he said.

“We want our people to respect this occasion because Raila loved them so much and they should treat his send-off with a lot of restraint; let us not overdo our mourning. Let us escort our brother in peace and let him rest in peace”.

DP Kithure Kindiki, who is also the chair of the National Committee for the state funeral of Raila, gave updates on the burial plans for Saturday.

“The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be airlifted to Mamboleo Grounds in Kisumu by the Kenya Defence Forces, arriving at about 8 a.m. Members of the public are requested to be settled by 7 a.m. to dignify the arrival of the remains of our leader,” said Kindiki.

“There will be a public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body at the Mamboleo Grounds for most of the day until we are satisfied that everyone has a chance to respect the remains of our leader”.

Raila’s body will thereafter be taken to Bondo for an overnight stay, awaiting the burial on Sunday.