ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu

ODM MPs led by the Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, address a media briefing in Nairobi, to endorse the Central Management Committee resolution to form a pre-election coalition with UDA, on January 12, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the mammoth political party crafted 20 years ago by the late Raila Odinga, is on the verge of a split, if what happened in Kilifi on Monday is anything to go by.
