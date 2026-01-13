×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Bottom-up thinking has transformed schools in Kuria

By Nokwi Maroa | Jan. 13, 2026

Migori Deputy Governor Gimunta Mahiri during the groundbreaking for a modern dormitory at Kebaroti Mixed Secondary School in Kuria East Sub-County, Migori County. [File, Standard]

For a long time, Kuria was defined by farming and livestock keeping, with education playing a secondary role in household priorities.

As recently as three decades ago, most families struggled to afford secondary school fees, and educating girls was often discouraged because the perceived benefits would be realised elsewhere through marriage.

At that time, the entire region relied on barely six established secondary schools, and university entry from Kuria was rare enough to be counted in tens rather than hundreds.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

That reality has changed profoundly. Quietly and without spectacle, Kuria has begun to mirror the logic of President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by investing in the most reliable engine of social mobility: Education.

Over the last three decades, the number of secondary schools across Mabera, Kuria West, Kuria East, and Ntimaru has expanded from fewer than 10 to more than 60. This growth has not merely widened access; it has improved outcomes.

Where fewer than 20 learners once qualified for direct university entry in a year, Kuria now produces more than 2,000, including placements in institutions beyond the region. Several schools now consistently post mean grades of C-plus and above, a signal that the region is no longer just participating but competing.

This transformation has been made possible by deliberate policy choices that reflect bottom-up thinking. Government capitation, bursaries, scholarships, and devolved financing have eased the burden on households that were once locked out by school fees alone. Education has shifted from being an elite aspiration to a realistic pathway for ordinary families, allowing talent to rise from the grassroots.

Academic giants

Alongside this support, a new generation of schools has emerged with clear leadership, discipline, and community ownership.

Institutions such as Kionyo, Maeta, Nyamagongwi, Makararangwe, Mathias Nyanchabo, Gokeharaka, Nyamaharaga, Nyametaburo, and Ikerege have shown that rural schools can grow into academic giants when teachers are supported, infrastructure improved, and expectations are raised.

Recent examination results from some of these schools show that more than half of candidates attained direct university entry, despite persistent social and economic challenges.

The journey, however, is not complete. Performance gaps remain, and poverty, limited learning resources, and weak foundations in early education still hold back some learners. For Kuria to fully convert alignment into acceleration, investment must deepen in teacher development, learner welfare, STEM facilities, technical and vocational training, and accountable school leadership.

Even so, the direction is clear. Kuria is no longer waiting on the margins of development. Through education led growth and strong grassroots institutions, the region is building a pipeline of professionals, entrepreneurs, and public servants who will shape its future and contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s national transformation.

The rise of new giant schools in Kuria is not an accident. It is evidence that when bottom-up policies meet community resolve, lasting economic and social change follows.

Mr Nokwi is a senior economist and the Municipal Manager for Kehancha Municipality 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kuria Schools Secondary School Fees Bottom-Up Economic Model Government Capitation
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
25 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
25 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 25 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 25 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 25 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 25 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved