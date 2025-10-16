Teargas, chaos as crowd floods Kasarani Stadium to honour Baba

A section of crowd that turned up to pay last respect on the late former PM Raila Odinga October 16, 2025. Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A bizarre twist unfolded at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday afternoon after a swarm of bees invaded parts of the venue ahead of the public viewing of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s body.

This came few minutes after police fired teargas canisters to disperse crowds that were becoming unruly, to wheel in the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for viewing.

This is after a plea to pave the way fell on deaf ears.Thousands of mourners have begun filling Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani to honor of the fallen hero.

Earlier, we reported that the stadium, home to the football which he also frequented in recent CHAN 2024 championships, has been transformed into a sea of humanity as supporters gather under tight security for what organisers term “a reflection of Baba’s impact on a generation.”

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, said the surge was driven by an “unprecedented spike in demand” and limited driver availability, adding that they were “monitoring conditions closely.”

“Parliament was too small for Baba. There was fear that the kind of crowd witnessed could cause stampede leading to many casualties,” Osoro said.

Security has been heightened at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi as thousands of mourners gather to pay their final respects to the late former PM.

Officers drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service, and National Youth Service (NYS) were stationed at every entrance, conducting thorough checks and guiding mourners into designated sitting zones.

A few minutes past noon, a large crowd had trickled into the venue despite the abrupt change of venue.

Thousands of Kenyans, some dressed in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party colors and carrying portraits of the late opposition leader, were seen streaming through the stadium’s gates.

“We had to change the route at the last minute to avoid overcrowding in the city centre,” said a senior police officer on site. “Crowds had gathered along every major road; people wanted to say goodbye to their hero.”

Inside the stadium, hymns, chants, and liberation songs filled the air. Groups of mourners knelt, waving Kenyan flags and holding flowers, while others sang “Baba While You Were Away,” a phrase popularised by Odinga’s supporters on his return from abroad.

“He fought for all of us. Even in death, Raila brings Kenyans together,” said Peter Ouma, a resident of Gomongo.

Further, the government has assured of strict safety measures with multiple medical tents, crowd barriers, and exit points established to manage the massive turnout.

The measures follow an earlier security breach at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where crowds broke through barriers and stormed the runway, paralyzing operations, albeit briefly.

The confusion began shortly after the KQA203 plane with the call sign ‘RAO001’ carrying Raila’s remains from Mumbai, India touched down.

What was intended to be a solemn military reception quickly turned chaotic when overwhelmed security officers failed to contain the surging crowds.

Thousands of mourners, waving flags and singing liberation songs, forced their way past security barriers and onto the runway to catch a glimpse of the casket draped in the national flag.

Following the breach, government officials and the national funeral planning committee decided to move the public viewing from Parliament Buildings to Kasarani Stadium, citing safety concerns and fears of a possible stampede.

“The crowds were swelling beyond what security could manage at Parliament. The stadium provides more space, controlled access, and better security coordination,” said Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.