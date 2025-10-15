In Pictures: Raila Odinga through the years

Opposition leader Raila Odinga in the picture filed on Wednesday June 18, 2014. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga, Kenya’s veteran politician and longtime opposition leader, has died, aged 80. Raila Odinga addressing the FORD Kamukunji rally 1992. [File, Standard]

Odinga’s death occurred on Wednesday, October 15, in India, while undergoing treatment.

Raila Odinga greeting his supporters after voting at Old Kibera Primary School in December 2007. [File, Standard]

The standard revisits his political journey through pictures in our archives.

Raila Odinga, as Langata MP, and former President Mwai Kibaki meet with Mama Ngina Kenyatta during Kenyatta Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, 1995. [File, Standard]

Born on January 7, 1945, Odinga was the son of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first vice president.

Raila and Oburu Oginga ready to perform the tero buru ritual at their father's home, 1995. [File, Standard]

The man from Opoda Farm in Maseno, Siaya County, was married to Ida Odinga and is survived by three children and five grandchildren

Raila Odinga at his Opoda farm in Bondo. [File, Standard]

Following in his father’s footsteps, Odinga joined politics in the late 1970s.

Raila Odinga casts his vote at Kibera polling station 1992 as FORD Kenya activist. Inset; Raila voting in 1997 and 2013. [File, Standard]

Between 1982 and 1988, he endured imprisonment and periods of exile as he campaigned for democracy under former President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

Odinga served as a Member of Parliament and later as Kenya’s first Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 under the Grand Coalition Government, formed after the disputed 2007 presidential election that he and his supporters maintained he had won against incumbent Mwai Kibaki. Former President Mwai Kibaki (R), Opposition leader Raila Odinga (L), and former UN Chief Kofi Annan (extreme right) on January 24, 2008. They called for an end of violence which saw weeks of deadly unrest in Kenya. [File, Standard]

His influence went beyond politics, symbolising Kenya’s decades-long struggle for multiparty democracy, justice, and equitable governance. Azimio People's Baraza in Kiambu, led by Raila Odinga in March 2023.

Over the years, he became one of Africa’s most resilient opposition figures and a perennial presidential contender, losing five consecutive elections.

CORD leader Raila Odinga and his security run amid teargas smoke outside the anniversary towers on April 25, 2016. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga last evening in Kampala with President Yoweri Museveni in March 2025.

In 2018, following the fiercely contested 2017 election, Odinga and then-President Uhuru Kenyatta struck a surprise truce through the now-famous “handshake,” launching a national reform agenda known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters in Nairobi, Kenya on January 30, 2018. [File]

Odinga made his final bid for the presidency in 2022 under the Azimio la Umoja coalition, an alliance of more than 26 parties, including his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party. ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses mourners at Langi village in Ndhiwa, Homabay county on October 19, 2018.[File, Standard]

After narrowly losing to William Ruto, Odinga remained a central figure in national politics. Raila Odinga loses the African Union Commission chairmanship in Addis in February 2025.

By the time of his demise, Odinga was widely regarded as a statesman, evolving from opposition firebrand to joining the government of the day.