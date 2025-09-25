Second teen arrested over desecration of Kenyan flag

Both suspects have since been processed as police continue investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the desecration of Kenya’s national flag during a weekend match between Mogadishu City Club and Kenya Police FC.

His arrest comes hours after another suspect was apprehended earlier in the day.

Both suspects have since been processed as police continue investigations.

The arrests follow a directive issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who ordered police to take action against individuals disrespecting national symbols.

Murkomen cautioned that such acts violate the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act and will not be tolerated.