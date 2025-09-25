DCI arrests teen filmed desecrating Kenyan flag

Pictured, one of the suspects filmed desecrating the Kenyan flag during a football match. [DCI, X]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a 17-year-old boy filmed desecrating the Kenyan flag during a match between Mogadishu City Club and Kenya Police FC, over the weekend.

A manhunt is underway for his accomplice, DCI has said.

The arrests follow Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s directive on Wednesday, ordering police to arrest those involved.

Murkomen warned against acts of disrespect toward the national flag, citing provisions of the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act.

“We have taken our freedom too far and forgotten that we have a National Flag Emblem and Names Act that prohibits anyone from disrespecting our flag, even in speech.”

“We will not allow any Kenyan, or even a visitor, to disrespect it,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja added that the DCI had been directed to act swiftly. “We cannot allow the flag that was fought for during independence to be disrespected. The DCI is under direct instructions to move with speed and arrest those individuals,” said Kanja.

The DCI said the minors captured on video desecrating the flag committed an act that was both unlawful and offensive to national values. It cited Section 2B of the Act, which states that any person who shows disrespect in speech, manner, or writing toward the National Anthem, or any specified emblem or name, commits an offense.

“Efforts to arrest the remaining individual, who is believed to be in the country, are underway,” the agency said.

The incident sparked outrage online, with Kenyans condemning the act.

“It doesn’t matter where someone was born or who their parents are. If you are living in Kenya, you must honor the values and unity our country stands for,” wrote X user Dahirsadiq.

“Disrespecting the flag or promoting division is completely unacceptable. If this behavior continues unchecked, it may set a dangerous trend,” another user posted.

Walter Nyangwencha added, “Slowly, things are getting out of hand with these boys. Something really needs to be done, or else it will become the norm. People should have some respect.”