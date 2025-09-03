×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CJ Koome links sexual violence to harmful norms, urges united action

By David Njaaga | Sep. 3, 2025
Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has warned that sexual violence in Kenya amounts to crimes against humanity and urged citizens to confront the vice.

On Wednesday, September 3, Koome questioned why adults commit sexual offences against children, saying such acts are unacceptable under Kenyan law, religious teachings and cultural norms.

“Why are we defiling our children and why are we raping boys and girls and women? That is why the law and Kenyans said in very strong and clear terms that sexual violence is unacceptable in the society, because why would a grown-up man defile a child of six years? Even animals do not do that,” said Koome.

She noted that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has classified sexual violence as a crime against humanity and warned that sentences for offenders will not be reduced.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The sentences are not going to come down, it is Kenyans who will have to change and remind ourselves that this is an offence not accepted by the Koran, the Bible, by our Constitution, by our law and customs,” noted Koome.

A 2022 study found that 10.4 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 reported experiencing sexual violence, while 18 per cent of young boys are at risk.

The World Health Organization says one in three women globally face the risk of sexual violence.

UN Women reports that stigma and fear lead to widespread underreporting, meaning the true scale is likely higher.

Perpetrators are often known to victims, with intimate partners, family members and schoolmates frequently implicated.

Risk factors include harmful cultural attitudes about gender roles, exposure to domestic violence, partner alcohol consumption, lower educational attainment, desire for more children and food insecurity, which can drive harmful practices such as early marriage and transactional sex.

Koome urged Kenyans to speak openly about the offence and to warn against it, saying ending sexual violence will require a collective change in attitudes and a rejection of harmful practices including female genital mutilation and forced marriage.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Chief Justice Martha Koome Crimes Against Humanity International Criminal Court Sexual Violence
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
32 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
37 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved