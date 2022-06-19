Akorino reap big in presidential appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta at Akorino 100 years’ anniversary Celebrations held at Kasarani stadium on Sunday June 19, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dished out several appointments to the Akorino Christian community.

Speaking while attending the Church’s General Conference at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the Head of State in his off-the-cuff speech was quick to note that the Akorino have stood with him throughout his political journey.

“You have journeyed with me from when I began my political career, up to now and I must say thank you. Thank you for all your prayers and support that you’ve accorded me. We will not stop here. We shall continue this journey to ensure the Church grows, and just like you stood by me, I shall also do the same.” Said Kenyatta.

He later proceeded to announce several beneficiaries of State appointments.

Dr. David Kiarie Mburu has been appointed Chairperson of the Tea Board of Kenya. Abraham Macharia Jeremiah who is also Secretary-General of the Akorino will serve as Board Member in the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

Samuel Thiong’o Mwangi who is a member of the Interfaith Council has been appointed Chairperson of National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority. Eunice Njeri Njau on the other hand has been appointed as Board Member of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

The Akorino are identified with white tarn on their heads, and the Head of State has condemned anyone who attempts to discriminate against them for the turbans, especially heads of schools.

“Everyone has the freedom of worship in this country. I want to emphasize especially to school principals who still discriminate against the Akorino for their tarns. That is unfair and there is no law that discriminates against anyone for expressing their religion, be it in school, offices or hospitals.

If anyone asks you to remove the tarn, tell them no! This is how we are and this is how we shall always be. Probably when I proceed on retirement I will also wrap my head with one,” Kenyatta said amid laughter and cheers from the crowd.

Uhuru came bearing more goodies for the Akorino, including a personal contribution amounting to Ksh11 million as well as a title deed for a 5-acre piece of land in Naivasha municipality worth Sh100 million.

In attendance at the Sunday event was Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, both whom the President invited to speak.

Raila went down memory lane, noting the contribution of the Akorino in the struggle for independence.

“Akorino started as a freedom fighting group. Some perished due to their religious beliefs while others fought for independence. Their generations have prospered and continue to spread the gospel. Our founding father Jomo Kenyatta showed us the significance and importance of the Akorino,” said Raila.

His running mate, Martha Karua, on the other hand, who spoke in the Gichugu, dialect also noted the contribution of the Akorino in her political career.

“We have walked with you step by step, and this is not the first time. Just like I have witnessed the joy and coordination between you and my brother the President, we want to assure you that we shall continue the journey with you.

My Captain [Raila] and I ask for your prayers that this country remains a law abiding one,” Noted Karua.

