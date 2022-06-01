× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Why I turned to the military when others failed - President Uhuru Kenyatta

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | Jun 1st 2022 | 2 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has justified his incorporation of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) into state agencies.

Speaking today at the Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Uhuru was quick to enumerate why he has had to involve the military.

“When we took over in 2013, we had some state corporations, that were rotten from the core. We had to drain the swamp from the inside out. But we had to balance the cleanup exercise with accelerated performance,” said Uhuru.

Some of these government agencies include the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) which has been headed by Lt. Gen. Mohamed Badi.

Until his appointment, Badi was a senior Air Director at the National Defence College.

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) is also now run by the KDF. The president in May 2021 transferred the meat processor to the Ministry of Defence, saying the move was aimed at salvaging the livestock sector.

“Some have accused me of militarising our country; I have no such intention. Kenya is a democracy and shall always remain a democracy. But I did not hesitate and will not hesitate to use our disciplined services to correct and do that which others have failed to do," he said.

"We turn to our disciplined forces, and we summon them to the course of nation-building. And the record must reflect that they have not disappointed us.”

While giving examples, Uhuru pointed out what he considers success stories through his venture.

“When we gave them the Kenya Meat Commission to manage, they turned it into a profit-making enterprise within a year," said Uhuru. 

"The other institution worth of mention is the Kenya Shipyard Limited. This institution had collapsed due to mismanagement and corruption, and then last year we handed it over to the disciplined forces. Today this corporation is poised to have the largest shipyard in sub-Saharan Africa.” Said Kenyatta.

Other projects that were handled by the KDF include the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum.

West Ham's Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat
West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats
Sierra Leone President Bio promises closer ties with Kenya
President Bio praised Uhuru's development record in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education, food security, and growing the economy through trade and investments.

Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public
Rich display as Uhuru Gardens opens to public

NATIONAL

By Jacinta Mutura

Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness

By David Njaaga | 1 hour ago

Fred Matiang'i to chair security meeting on elections preparedness
Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

Govt paying close attention to areas prone to political violence, Matiang'i
Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

Integrity crisis: EACC has its work cut out to clear backlog of cases
Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

By Daniel Wesangula | 5 hours ago

Kenyan Ivory kingpin pleads guilty to charges in a US court

;

