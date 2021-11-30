President Uhuru opens up on why he works with the military

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers the 8th State of the Nation Address. [File Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has explained why his regime prefers to work with the military to revive dead capital-intensive projects.

His sentiments come as debate rages on the use of the military in various government projects.

During his eighth State of the Nation address in parliament today, the President said he prefers working with the military for their unity of command, efficiency and reasonable pricing.

“Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) was turned around in months. Previously, it took four years to pay farmers, now it is done in hours. The Commission now collects about one million daily against Sh 8,000 they used to collect before KDF took over its revival,” he said.

He said through the military the state has been able to cut down costs incurred with no cases of graft arising.

“Through the many outlets, since the commission’s revival, it now collects about Sh 30 million every month. This was not possible before. Now ask yourself where the rest of the money used to go,” he said in sarcastic laughter.

The president said he planned to do more for the Defence forces, including building a Level 6 Hospital for the military on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi, Open the newly-constructed Level 5 Hospital in Kahawa Garrison and subsequently put up 3500 houses for soldiers

The president implemented an overt boots strategy that brought on board military officers when he tasked Major General Mohamed Badi to run the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The service has seen the city roads transform and a number of hospitals built in various informal settlements (slums) in the city.

The military has also worked with the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Kenya Railways (KR) to rebuild the Thika-Nanyuki meter-gauge railway by restoring its embankment.

The president had also transferred the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to the Defence ministry from the State Department of Agriculture.

As a result, concerns of over extensive use of the military peaked following the announcement that all state-owned planes would be placed under Kenya Air Force.

