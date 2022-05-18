IEBC gazettes over 5, 000 candidates vying on independent ticket
NATIONAL
By
Winfrey Owino
| May 18th 2022 | 2 min read
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted a list of over 5, 800 candidates eyeing elective political seats on an independent ticket.
From the list, 38 candidates are interested in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the upcoming polls.
This is a reduction from the 45 candidates that had shown interest, submitted their credentials and were cleared by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.
The list also includes some 74 candidates running for governor on an independent ticket, 108 for the senatorial seat, 95 for woman representative seats while another 748 are eyeing the MP seat across the country and 4, 738 others want MCA positions.
While clearing candidates' interest in political seats in the August polls, The ORPP had cleared over 7, 000 applicants.
At the time, 106 people had shown interest in the 47 governor positions, 147 in senatorial posts and 110 women hope to represent the 47 counties in Parliament.
Another 958 showed interest in the 290 MP seats while some 5, 845 are in the quest to represent the 1, 450 wards in the country.
The 428-page gazette notice included the names of other candidates vying for other positions (Governor, senator, woman rep, MP and MCAs) independently
The candidates are:
- Ndekerere Joseph Kundu
- Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
- Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
- Kamau George Munyottah
- King'ori Peter Mumbiko
- Gibson Ngaruiya
- Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
- Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo
- Aoko Benard Ongir
- Oganga Stephen Owoko
- Awuonda Brian Oluoch
- Munga David Chome
- Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
- Neto Bernard
- Masira Erastus Nyamera
- Kariara Muthira Eliud
- Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
- Ngechu Moses Gichuki
- Githii David Muhia
- Ouma Pigbin Odi Mwengu
- Mwarania Paul Muriungi
- Mbugua Zablon Karanja
- Kiprono Felix
- Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau
- Nzano Jared Chula
- Lichete Reuben Kigame
- Nyagah Jeremiah John Mwaniki
- Mbugua Benson Mwaura
- Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
- Otieno Duncan Oduor
- Kingori Patrick Kariuki
- Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
- Koue Grita Muthoni
- Nyangori Kemunto Dorothy
- Ngigi Faith Wairimu
- Omar Nazlin Omar Fazaldin
- Kihuha Esther Waringa
- Munyeki June Juliet
Siaya Gov. race: Charles Owino leaves Gumbo midway, returns to police serviceFormer Police spokesperson Charles Owino has withdrawn his candidature as the running mate of Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya governor’s race.
Oscar Sudi loses bid to have trial on forged academic papers suspendedKapseret MP Oscar Sudi has lost a bid to have his trial over allegations of forging academic certificates suspended until after the August 9 elections.
