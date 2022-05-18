× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

IEBC gazettes over 5, 000 candidates vying on independent ticket

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 18th 2022 | 2 min read
A ballot box for the presidential vote. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted a list of over 5, 800 candidates eyeing elective political seats on an independent ticket.

From the list, 38 candidates are interested in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the upcoming polls.

This is a reduction from the 45 candidates that had shown interest, submitted their credentials and were cleared by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The list also includes some 74 candidates running for governor on an independent ticket, 108 for the senatorial seat, 95 for woman representative seats while another 748 are eyeing the MP seat across the country and 4, 738 others want MCA positions.

While clearing candidates' interest in political seats in the August polls, The ORPP had cleared over 7, 000 applicants.

KEEP READING

At the time, 106 people had shown interest in the 47 governor positions, 147 in senatorial posts and 110 women hope to represent the 47 counties in Parliament.

Another 958 showed interest in the 290 MP seats while some 5, 845 are in the quest to represent the 1, 450 wards in the country. 

The 428-page gazette notice included the names of other candidates vying for other positions (Governor, senator, woman rep, MP and MCAs) independently

The candidates are:

  1. Ndekerere Joseph Kundu
  2. Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
  3. Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
  4. Kamau George Munyottah
  5. King'ori Peter Mumbiko
  6. Gibson Ngaruiya
  7. Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
  8. Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo
  9. Aoko Benard Ongir
  10. Oganga Stephen Owoko
  11. Awuonda Brian Oluoch
  12. Munga David Chome
  13. Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
  14. Neto Bernard
  15. Masira Erastus Nyamera
  16. Kariara Muthira Eliud
  17. Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
  18. Ngechu Moses Gichuki
  19. Githii David Muhia
  20. Ouma Pigbin Odi Mwengu
  21. Mwarania Paul Muriungi
  22. Mbugua Zablon Karanja
  23. Kiprono Felix
  24. Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau
  25. Nzano Jared Chula
  26. Lichete Reuben Kigame
  27. Nyagah Jeremiah John Mwaniki
  28. Mbugua Benson Mwaura
  29. Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
  30. Otieno Duncan Oduor
  31. Kingori Patrick Kariuki
  32. Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
  33. Koue Grita Muthoni
  34. Nyangori Kemunto Dorothy
  35. Ngigi Faith Wairimu
  36. Omar Nazlin Omar Fazaldin
  37. Kihuha Esther Waringa
  38. Munyeki June Juliet

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Siaya Gov. race: Charles Owino leaves Gumbo midway, returns to police service
Former Police spokesperson Charles Owino has withdrawn his candidature as the running mate of Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya governor’s race.
Oscar Sudi loses bid to have trial on forged academic papers suspended
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has lost a bid to have his trial over allegations of forging academic certificates suspended until after the August 9 elections.

MOST READ

Man shot six times in broad daylight at Mirema, Kasarani identified
Man shot six times in broad daylight at Mirema, Kasarani identified

COUNTIES

By Kamore Maina

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi loses vehicles worth Sh20m to state

By Paul Ogemba | 36 minutes ago

Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi loses vehicles worth Sh20m to state
Oscar Sudi loses bid to have trial on forged academic papers suspended

By Paul Ogemba | 44 minutes ago

Oscar Sudi loses bid to have trial on forged academic papers suspended
Video: When Bishop Gilbert Deya cheated on his wife "to avoid prostate cancer"

By Jael Musumba | 1 hour ago

Video: When Bishop Gilbert Deya cheated on his wife "to avoid prostate cancer"
Royal Mabati fined Sh2.6 million for misleading customers

By Betty Njeru | 6 hours ago

Royal Mabati fined Sh2.6 million for misleading customers

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC