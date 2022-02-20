× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Arrest Stanley Livondo, Moses Kuria tells DCI boss Kinoti

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | February 20th 2022
Gatundu MP Moses Kuria. [File, Standard]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to probe Stanley Livondo’s remarks at his thanksgiving meeting in Thika yesterday.

Upon his return from Dubai after over 100 days of treatment, Kuria held a thanksgiving-turned-political event in Thika yesterday, where Livondo, a former MP aspirant alleged that some top officials had plotted to kill President Uhuru Kenyatta years back.

Livondo’s remarks went viral and have been trending on social media since last evening drawing scrutiny and criticism from political pundits in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the Gatundu lawmaker said that Livondo’s remarks were ‘reckless’.

“As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility,” Kuria tweeted.

KEEP READING

“I have today requested the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” he added.

Kenyans using the micro-blogging application have widely supported Kuria’s move saying ‘ the remarks are a potential threat to the peace and stability of the country.

” A good step. Let him face it rough. I wonder what more explanation do DCI require to arrest Stanley Livondo. We know why, he is in Azimio. Too bad for Kenya,” Captain Kipkorir tweeted.

Another user Chinazodo added, “Big up Moses Kuria, these grave allegations never made it to the local mainstream media but Livondo's apprehension by the DCIO surely it will be all over. I support Livondo's apprehension for the clarity of the statement. Kenyans deserve to know the truth.

Moses Kuria was able to walk again after undergoing at least eight surgeries.

He was discharged from the American Hospital in Dubai on Saturday, February 12 and came home a week later.

Kuria has been undergoing treatment after sustaining third-degree burns which he suffered in his feet following the malfunctioning of a warm mat gadget.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Video: KQ Captain Ruth Karauri skillfully lands plane at Heathrow Airport amid Storm Eunice
KQ's Captain Ruth Karauri is the talk in town after cross-landing a Boeing at London’s Heathrow Airport with Storm Eunice crosswinds at over 70 Knots
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Campaigns to popularise Raila intensify ahead of Sagana 3 meeting
Campaigns to popularise Raila intensify ahead of Sagana 3 meeting

CENTRAL

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Recovering Moses Kuria picks up politics where he left off in 'homecoming'

By Allan Mungai | 5 hours ago

Recovering Moses Kuria picks up politics where he left off in 'homecoming'
Sagana: Uhuru goes flat out to reclaim place in Mt Kenya affairs

By Ndungu Gachane | 6 hours ago

Sagana: Uhuru goes flat out to reclaim place in Mt Kenya affairs
Swarup Mishra speaks on having Uhuru on speed dial

By Andrew Kipkemboi | 6 hours ago

Swarup Mishra speaks on having Uhuru on speed dial
Inside Raila strategy designed to ensure a resounding victory

By Oscar Obonyo | 6 hours ago

Inside Raila strategy designed to ensure a resounding victory

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC