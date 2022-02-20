Arrest Stanley Livondo, Moses Kuria tells DCI boss Kinoti

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria. [File, Standard]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to probe Stanley Livondo’s remarks at his thanksgiving meeting in Thika yesterday.

Upon his return from Dubai after over 100 days of treatment, Kuria held a thanksgiving-turned-political event in Thika yesterday, where Livondo, a former MP aspirant alleged that some top officials had plotted to kill President Uhuru Kenyatta years back.

Livondo’s remarks went viral and have been trending on social media since last evening drawing scrutiny and criticism from political pundits in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the Gatundu lawmaker said that Livondo’s remarks were ‘reckless’.

“As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility,” Kuria tweeted.

“I have today requested the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” he added.

Kenyans using the micro-blogging application have widely supported Kuria’s move saying ‘ the remarks are a potential threat to the peace and stability of the country.

” A good step. Let him face it rough. I wonder what more explanation do DCI require to arrest Stanley Livondo. We know why, he is in Azimio. Too bad for Kenya,” Captain Kipkorir tweeted.

Another user Chinazodo added, “Big up Moses Kuria, these grave allegations never made it to the local mainstream media but Livondo's apprehension by the DCIO surely it will be all over. I support Livondo's apprehension for the clarity of the statement. Kenyans deserve to know the truth.

Moses Kuria was able to walk again after undergoing at least eight surgeries.

He was discharged from the American Hospital in Dubai on Saturday, February 12 and came home a week later.

Kuria has been undergoing treatment after sustaining third-degree burns which he suffered in his feet following the malfunctioning of a warm mat gadget.

