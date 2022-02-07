Light moment as Governor Wambora forgets his speech in Kagwe's car

Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora. [File, Standard]

Embu Governor Martin Wambora tickled ribs at Port Reitz, Mombasa, during today's launch of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after admitting that he had forgotten his speech in health CS Mutahi Kagwe's car.

Wambora took to the podium to give a speech on behalf of the Council of Governors, of which he is the chair, immediately after host governor, Hassan Joho, finished addressing Mombasa County residents and invited him to the podium.

Wambora started his speech by applauding and complimenting the leadership of Mombasa County, saying he looked up to Joho’s way of leadership.

“I will retire on the beach very fast, especially those of us (governors) who are winding up their second term. (Nita-retire kwa beach moja kwa moja, kwanza sisi ni second termers),” he said, leaving his audience in stitches.

Shortly after, the governor reached for a folded piece of paper in his pockets, started reading a speech before he realised it was an old one.

He then admitted that the speech was not for the occasion before heading to his bag in what looked like an effort to search for the right one.

By this time, there was laughter on every face. President Uhuru Kenyatta, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, some governors were busy chuckling in their seats.

“This is the one I read at the other place,” he said before moving to his seat, to rummage through his bag but he could not find it.

All this while, everyone was watching to see his next move with smiles on their faces.

Then he said, “The other one I have left it in Health CS Kagwe’s car,” he said jokingly, sparking even more laughter.

He then thanked the president and urged fellow governors to champion the president’s Big Four Agenda, Universal Health Coverage.

As he went back to his seat, Kisumu's Anyang Nyong'o moved as if to console him, but Wambora laughed harder and threw his hands in the air as if nothing happened

