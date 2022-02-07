× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Light moment as Governor Wambora forgets his speech in Kagwe's car

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | February 7th 2022

Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora. [File, Standard]

Embu Governor Martin Wambora tickled ribs at Port Reitz, Mombasa, during today's launch of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after admitting that he had forgotten his speech in health CS Mutahi Kagwe's car.

Wambora took to the podium to give a speech on behalf of the Council of Governors, of which he is the chair, immediately after host governor, Hassan Joho, finished addressing Mombasa County residents and invited him to the podium.

Wambora started his speech by applauding and complimenting the leadership of Mombasa County, saying he looked up to Joho’s way of leadership.

KEEP READING

 “I will retire on the beach very fast, especially those of us (governors) who are winding up their second term. (Nita-retire kwa beach moja kwa moja, kwanza sisi ni second termers),” he said, leaving his audience in stitches. 

Shortly after, the governor reached for a folded piece of paper in his pockets, started reading a speech before he realised it was an old one.

He then admitted that the speech was not for the occasion before heading to his bag in what looked like an effort to search for the right one.

By this time, there was laughter on every face. President Uhuru Kenyatta, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, some governors were busy chuckling in their seats.

“This is the one I read at the other place,” he said before moving to his seat, to rummage through his bag but he could not find it.

All this while, everyone was watching to see his next move with smiles on their faces.

Then he said, “The other one I have left it in Health CS Kagwe’s car,” he said jokingly, sparking even more laughter.

He then thanked the president and urged fellow governors to champion the president’s Big Four Agenda, Universal Health Coverage.

As he went back to his seat, Kisumu's Anyang Nyong'o moved as if to console him, but Wambora laughed harder and threw his hands in the air as if nothing happened

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid-19: Kenya records 55 new cases, 137 recoveries in last 24 hours
Kenya has so far administered 13,782,963 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health latest records
AFCON: Gideon Moi ‘loses Jogoo’ to Kalonzo; Ruto, Mudavadi go MIA
Kanu's national chairman Senator Gideon Moi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka engage in social banter during AFCON finals. Moi loses bet to Kalonzo.

MOST READ

Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa
Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa

COAST

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
IEBC enlists 1m voters in just-concluded registration exercise

By Mireri Junior | 1 hour ago

IEBC enlists 1m voters in just-concluded registration exercise
When house rent in Nairobi shot through the roof

By Amos Kareithi | 5 hours ago

When house rent in Nairobi shot through the roof
Stop abductions, killings, Muslim leaders demand

By Jacinta Mutura | 5 hours ago

Stop abductions, killings, Muslim leaders demand
Coming soon? Compulsory NHIF contributions

By Mercy Kahenda | 7 hours ago

Coming soon? Compulsory NHIF contributions

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC