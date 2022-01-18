× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Jimi Wajingi claims Raila Odinga fall-out has led to his office raid

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | January 18th 2022

Anti-terror police outside Jimi Wanjigi's Westlands offices. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi alleges ODM leader Raila Odinga is behind a police raid at his offices in Westlands Nairobi.

This morning, Wanjigi said he believes the remarks he made about Raila over the weekend might have prompted police to raid his offices.

But in response to the claim, Raila Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango dismissed the allegations as “sideshows”, adding: “We do not intend to get involved in such matters. Why would Raila get the police to raid Wanjigi’s office, does he command the force?”

Wanjigi broke the silence amid speculations about his arrest as photos showing detectives at his offices in Westlands Nairobi were shared on social media.

KEEP READING

In an interview on Spice FM’s Situation Room, the businessman maintained the arrest is politically instigated.

"The utterances this weekend in Machakos could have been the cause of the siege. It was very clear that the Raila Amollo Odinga that I have known since 1991 is not the same that I am seeing today. The man that has stood for justice and democracy is not the man that I watch and listen to, today," Wanjigi stated.

While quoting Mathew 26:14, the story of how Judas betrayed Jesus, Wanjigi said that is how he can describe his relationship with Raila.

Onlookers gather outside Jimi Wanjigi's Westlands offices as Anti-terror police raided the premises. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

He said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) descended at his Kwacha Group of Companies offices in Westlands on Monday night.

The ODM presidential aspirant said at the time of the raid, he was in a conference with his campaign team before he was informed of the police officers at the gate.

The officers allegedly demanded to speak to Wanjigi in person.

"The compound was surrounded by people claiming to be police officers. They were about 20 in number and insisted on talking to me but were not telling my lawyers why [they wanted me in person]. So we thought it was dangerous for me to leave late at night because it was unclear what their intention was," Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi says he has reported the matter to the Parklands Police Station.

A morning spot-check established that officers drawn from the anti-terror unit were still camping at the offices.

Wanjigi compared the siege with that of 2017, where his Muthaiga home was raided by the police.

"We are in a situation where, every election time, I seem to be making certain individuals very uncomfortable. In 2017, I was being victimised for supporting Odinga, today, I am competing against my Party leader and I'm under siege. At that time, I was being crucified for him. Now, he is with the people that were crucifying me," he said.

